|
10.03.2025 15:00:00
Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity
Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity
Luxembourg, March 10, 2025 - Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on November 29, 2024, Millicom repurchased 344,250 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) and 434,700 of its common shares between February 28, 2025, and March 07, 2025, as detailed in the table below.
|Exchange
|Nasdaq Stockholm
|Nasdaq Stock Market
|Trade Date
|Number of SDRs repurchased
|Average price paid* (SEK)
|Repurchase amount* (SEK)
|Number of shares repurchased
|Average price paid* (USD)
|Repurchase amount* (USD)
|2025-02-28
|1 900
|25.7368
|48 900
|2025-03-03
|3 215
|276.5466
|889 097
|2025-03-04
|77 000
|270.6014
|20 836 308
|108 200
|25.9010
|2 802 488
|2025-03-05
|81 000
|267.4911
|21 666 779
|108 200
|26.7296
|2 892 143
|2025-03-06
|84 035
|274.0172
|23 027 035
|108 200
|27.9875
|3 028 248
|2025-03-07
|99 000
|288.0058
|28 512 574
|108 200
|28.7114
|3 106 573
* Excluding commissions
All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Nasdaq Stock Market by Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. respectively, on behalf of Millicom. Following the repurchases, Millicom held 2,794,834 treasury shares as of March 07, 2025. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305. The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation”).
-END-
For further information, please contact:
|
Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com
|
Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 14,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Nachrichten zu Millicom International Cellular SA
|
26.02.25
|Ausblick: Millicom International Cellular SA informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
14.01.25
|Millicom (Tigo) announces new shareholder remuneration policy (GlobeNewswire)
|
29.11.24
|Millicom (Tigo) intends to consolidate listing of shares on NASDAQ U.S. by delisting SDRs from Nasdaq Stockholm and resumes shareholder remuneration (GlobeNewswire)
|
28.10.24
|Millicom (Tigo) and SBA Communications agree to long-term partnership in Central America (GlobeNewswire)
Analysen zu Millicom International Cellular SA
Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
📈 Insider-Trades enthüllt: Welche Aktien die Top-Manager jetzt kaufen! 📊
Willst du wissen, welche Aktien Insider wie CEOs und Vorstände gerade aufkaufen? In unserem neuesten Video analysieren wir mit Tim Schäfer die spannendsten Insider-Käufe und -Verkäufe – von Unternehmen, die stark gefallen sind, bis hin zu Ausnahmen wie Rheinmetall und Commerzbank. Warum investieren Top-Manager gerade jetzt? Welche Aktien sind langfristig interessant? 🤔
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Montag ab. An der Wall Street geht es am Montag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten zu Wochenbeginn kein klares Bild.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}