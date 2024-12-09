Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Millicom International Cellular Aktie
09.12.2024 23:09:56

Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

Millicom International Cellular
25.30 USD -2.90%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

Luxembourg, December 9, 2024 - Pursuant to the share repurchases announced on November 29, 2024, Millicom repurchased 277,905 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) between December 2, 2024, and December 6, 2024, as detailed in the table below.

Trade Date Number of SDRs repurchased Daily average price paid* (SEK) Daily repurchase amount* (SEK)
12/2/2024 92,000 270.4372 24,880,222
12/3/2024 90,990 277.8241 25,279,215
12/4/2024 74,818 281.1744 21,036,906
12/5/2024 20,097 282.8504 5,684,444

* Excluding commissions

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, Millicom holds 868,951 treasury shares as of December 6, 2024. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305.

For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website:

https://www.nasdaq.com/european-market-activity/news/corporate-actions/repurchase-of-own-shares

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,000 people, and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of about 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.


