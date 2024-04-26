Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Millicom International Cellular Aktie [Valor: 618663 / ISIN: LU0038705702]
Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

Millicom International Cellular
20.14 USD -0.69%
Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

Luxembourg, April 26, 2024 – Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on December 15, 2023, Millicom repurchased 34,562 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) between April 22, 2024 and April 26, 2024, as detailed in the table below.

Trade DateNumber of SDRs repurchasedDaily average price paid* (SEK) Daily repurchase amount* (SEK)
04/22/20246,893219.99291,516,411
04/23/20247,352220.37341,620,185
04/24/20246,477218.76741,416,956
04/25/20247,600218.99741,664,380
04/26/20246,240220.05191,373,124

* Excluding commissions

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, Millicom holds 797,434 treasury shares as of April 26, 2024. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305. 

The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation”). A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofía Corral, Communications Director
press@millicom.com		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 16,500 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment


