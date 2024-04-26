|
26.04.2024 23:30:00
Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity
Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity
Luxembourg, April 26, 2024 – Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on December 15, 2023, Millicom repurchased 34,562 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) between April 22, 2024 and April 26, 2024, as detailed in the table below.
|Trade Date
|Number of SDRs repurchased
|Daily average price paid* (SEK)
|Daily repurchase amount* (SEK)
|04/22/2024
|6,893
|219.9929
|1,516,411
|04/23/2024
|7,352
|220.3734
|1,620,185
|04/24/2024
|6,477
|218.7674
|1,416,956
|04/25/2024
|7,600
|218.9974
|1,664,380
|04/26/2024
|6,240
|220.0519
|1,373,124
* Excluding commissions
All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, Millicom holds 797,434 treasury shares as of April 26, 2024. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305.
The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation”). A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares
For further information, please contact:
|Press:
Sofía Corral, Communications Director
press@millicom.com
|Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 16,500 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Millicom International Cellular SA
|
23.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Millicom International Cellular SA zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Millicom International Cellular SA
Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerQuartalsberichte helfen: Dow letztlich fester -- SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen in das Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt nahmen die Käufer am Freitag das Zepter in die Hand. Auch am deutschen Markt prägten grüne Vorzeichen das Bild. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag deutlich aufwärts. In Fernost prägten Gewinne das Bild.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}