Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'311 0.2%  SPI 14'799 0.2%  Dow 38'628 -0.4%  DAX 17'117 0.4%  Euro 0.9490 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'766 0.5%  Gold 2'013 0.5%  Bitcoin 45'807 0.3%  Dollar 0.8807 0.1%  Öl 83.6 0.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Temenos1245391Meyer Burger10850379ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292Super Micro Computer2776758NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278
Top News
KW 7: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Ex-Fed-Chef rechnet mit drastischeren Zinssenkungen als erwartet
Profiteur der Konkurrenten-Krise: Tesla setzt Milliarden um, ohne Autos zu verkaufen
Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Handelsende leichter
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden
Millicom International Cellular Aktie [Valor: 618663 / ISIN: LU0038705702]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.02.2024 23:30:00

Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

finanzen.net zero Millicom International Cellular-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Millicom International Cellular
15.88 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

Luxembourg, February 16, 2024 – Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on December 15, 2023, Millicom repurchased 36,250 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) between February 12, 2024 and February 16, 2024, as detailed in the table below.

Trade DateNumber of SDRs repurchasedDaily average price paid* (SEK) Daily repurchase amount* (SEK)
02/12/20247,250169.40841,228,211
02/13/20247,250168.52391,221,798
02/14/20247,250165.69891,201,317
02/15/20247,250164.88331,195,404
02/16/20247,250165.65791,201,020

* Excluding commissions

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, Millicom holds 1,595,370 treasury shares as of February 16, 2024. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305. 

The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation”). A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofía Corral, Communications Director
press@millicom.com		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 19,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Millicom International Cellular SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Millicom International Cellular SA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL? | BX Swiss TV

In unserem zweiwöchentlichen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredaktor und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street, greifen wir aktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens auf. In dieser Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über das aktuelle Marktgeschehen. Unter anderem darüber, ob wir bereits vor der nächsten Bankenkrise stehen und wie die Situation in den USA aussieht. Zudem sprechen die beiden über verschiedene Öl- und Bankaktien, die derzeit im Fokus stehen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?

Inside Trading & Investment

16.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Varta
16.02.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: Rekordhoch bei fast 17.200 Punkten – US-Erzeugerpreise im Fokus
16.02.24 Gold"s Enthusiasm Challenged by Fed Rate Cut Uncertainty
16.02.24 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank-Aktie springt nach Zahlen
16.02.24 SMI bleibt auf Erholungskurs
16.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘000-USD-Marke im Fokus
15.02.24 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
15.02.24 Soft Commodities: Das Wetter spielt mit
15.02.24 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'762.74 19.49 XWSSMU
Short 11'997.74 13.78 BWSSMU
Short 12'490.41 8.59 XSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11'310.61 16.02.2024 17:31:27
Long 10'846.28 19.83 SSSMQU
Long 10'566.43 13.30 SSOMVU
Long 10'141.65 8.90 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re-Aktie gibt trotzdem ab: Swiss Re 2023 mit Milliardengewinn
Stehen Bitcoin & Co. vor einem Crash? Erneute Bankenkrise in den USA könnte zur Bedrohung für die Kryptobranche werden
Temenos-Aktie mit Kurssturz: Bericht deckt Unregelmässigkeiten in der Buchhaltung auf - Temenos weist Vorwürfe zurück
Coinbase macht Gewinn und überzeugt auch beim Umsatz - Coinbase-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus
Aluflexpack-Aktie +62 Prozent: Aluflexpack steigert 2023 Umsatz - Übernahmeangebot von Constantia Flexibles
Meyer Burger-Aktie schwächelt: Anlegerschutzverein droht Meyer Burger mit Klage - Anschuldigungen zurückgewiesen
Ex-Fed-Chef rechnet mit drastischeren Zinssenkungen als erwartet
SoundHound-Aktie, Arm-Aktie & Co. zünden den Turbo: NVIDIA gibt Investitionen in SoundHound, Arm und weiteren Unternehmen bekannt
Commerzbank-Aktie zieht an: Commerzbank kann Jahresgewinn steigern und stellt weiteres Gewinnplus in Aussicht - COO geht
DSM-Firmenich-Aktie kräftig im Plus: DSM-Firmenich plant nach schlechtem Jahr Segment-Abspaltung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit