Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'390 1.6%  SPI 14'839 1.6%  Dow 38'109 0.2%  DAX 16'961 0.3%  Euro 0.9379 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'635 1.2%  Gold 2'019 -0.1%  Bitcoin 36'174 4.5%  Dollar 0.8635 -0.4%  Öl 83.7 1.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Lonza1384101Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Swatch1225515Swiss Life1485278Richemont21048333NVIDIA994529Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
On-Aktie: Qualitätsmängel, hohe Aufschläge und soziale Ungerechtigkeit - Vorwürfe gegen On werden lauter
"Grosser Anhänger": BlackRock-CEO Larry Fink beschreibt Bitcoin als "digitales Gold"
Google ist beliebteste Suchmaschine: Hier sind einige Alternativen
KW 4: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich schwächer
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Millicom International Cellular Aktie [Valor: 618663 / ISIN: LU0038705702]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.01.2024 23:30:00

Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

finanzen.net zero Millicom International Cellular-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Millicom International Cellular
17.73 USD 1.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

Luxembourg, January 26, 2024 – Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on December 15, 2023, Millicom repurchased 235,772 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) between January 22, 2024 and January 26, 2024, as detailed in the table below.

Trade DateNumber of SDRs repurchasedDaily average price paid* (SEK) Daily repurchase amount* (SEK)
01/22/202453,200185.92429,891,167
01/23/202432,200184.60845,944,390
01/24/202446,004183.53138,443,174
01/25/202451,056182.21559,303,195
01/26/202453,312182.61859,735,757

* Excluding commissions

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, Millicom holds 1,113,026 treasury shares as of January 26, 2024. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305. 

The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation”). A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofía Corral, Communications Director
press@millicom.com		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 19,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Millicom International Cellular SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Millicom International Cellular SA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre

Inside Trading & Investment

16:46 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Adidas, Lufthansa, Volkswagen
15:21 Key macroeconomic events create profitable Yield futures trading opportunities
15:02 Bitcoin Kurs springt wieder über 41.000 Dollar – Die Gründe und Aussichten
09:20 Marktüberblick: Adidas haussiert
09:17 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
07:42 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Konsolidierung hält an
25.01.24 Julius Bär:10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
24.01.24 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre
22.01.24 Höhere Frachtkosten und längere Routen
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'831.13 19.97 SMIUBU
Short 12'069.16 13.88 Y6SSMU
Short 12'512.27 8.96 GYSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'390.13 26.01.2024 17:31:09
Long 10'901.23 19.13 SSRM0U
Long 10'640.00 13.91
Long 10'201.76 8.82 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie hebt ab: Lonza weist wegen Werksschliessungen deutlich tieferen Gewinn aus - Wechsel des VRP kommt am Markt gut an
Roche-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Roche erzielt mit Augenmittel Vabysmo auch langfristig gute Wirksamkeit
UBS räumt auf: Für diese Schweizer Aktien senkt das Finanzhaus den Daumen
Givaudan-Aktie springt hoch: Umsatz von Givaudan 2023 gesunken - Mittelfristziel aber bestätigt
Tesla-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: Tesla erleidet Gewinneinbruch
Bayer-Analyse: So bewertet Bernstein Research die Bayer-Aktie
Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI & DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Märkte schliessen sehr freundlich
Top-Aktien im S&P 500: Das sind die "neuen" Magnificent Seven für 2024
LVMH-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Rekordjahr von LVMH sorgt auch für gute Laune bei Richemont-Anlegern
Swiss Re-Aktie, Zurich-Aktie & Co.: UBS wird pessimistischer für Schweizer Versicherer - mit einer Ausnahme

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit