Millicom International Cellular Aktie [Valor: 618663 / ISIN: LU0038705702]
Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

Luxembourg, January 5, 2024 – Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on December 15, 2023, Millicom repurchased 142,239 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) between January 2, 2024 and January 5, 2024, as detailed in the table below.

Trade Date Number of SDRs repurchased Daily average price paid* (SEK) Daily repurchase amount* (SEK)
01/02/2024 37,470 184.7685  6,923,276
01/03/2024 46,875 184.3356  8,640,731
01/04/2024 29,895 185.9382  5,558,622
01/05/2024 27,999 190.7456  5,340,686

* Excluding commissions

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, Millicom holds 512,056 treasury shares as of January 5, 2024. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305.

The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation”).

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release.  For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

For further information, please contact:


Press:
Sofía Corral, Communications Director
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com


About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 19,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment


