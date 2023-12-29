Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'138 0.7%  SPI 14'571 0.7%  Dow 37'690 -0.1%  DAX 16'752 0.3%  Euro 0.9289 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4'522 0.2%  Gold 2'065 0.0%  Bitcoin 35'099 -2.4%  Dollar 0.8415 -0.3%  Öl 77.1 -1.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278Sika41879292
Top News
2023: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr
Was hinter der jahrelangen Schwächephase des Japanischen Yen steckt - und wie es mit der Währung weitergehen könnte
Billionen-US-Dollar-Markt: Coinbase lanciert mit "Project Diamond" neue Krypto-Plattform
NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 fällt zum Ende des Freitagshandels zurück
Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich letztendlich schwächer
Suche...
0% Kommission
Millicom International Cellular Aktie [Valor: 618663 / ISIN: LU0038705702]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.12.2023 23:30:00

Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

finanzen.net zero Millicom International Cellular-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Millicom International Cellular
18.00 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

Luxembourg, December 29, 2023 – Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on December 15, 2023, Millicom repurchased 112,000 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) between December 27, 2023 and December 29, 2023, as detailed in the table below.

Trade DateNumber of SDRs repurchasedDaily average price paid* (SEK) Daily repurchase amount* (SEK)
12/27/202330,000182.35915,470,773
12/28/202340,000180.44587,217,832
12/29/202342,000181.34427,616,456

* Excluding commissions

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, Millicom holds 369,817 treasury shares as of December 29, 2023. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305.

  1. The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation”).
  2. The maximum level of SDRs that may be repurchased will be the lower of SEK 420 million (approximately USD 40 million) in aggregate purchase price, or 2,000,000 SDRs.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release.  For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofía Corral, Communications Director
press@millicom.com		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com


About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 19,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Millicom International Cellular SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten