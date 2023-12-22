Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'146 0.1%  SPI 14'581 0.2%  Dow 37'386 -0.1%  DAX 16'706 0.1%  Euro 0.9432 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'521 -0.1%  Gold 2'053 0.4%  Bitcoin 37'481 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8559 -0.1%  Öl 79.2 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Sika41879292Idorsia36346343
Top News
KW 51: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
El Salvadors grosse Bitcoin-Wette: Bitcoin-Staatsanleihen sollen 2024 kommen - Was das für den Anleihenmarkt bedeuten könnte
Freitagshandel in New York: Schlussendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ 100
Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 steigt schlussendlich
Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite liegt zum Handelsende im Plus
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

Millicom International Cellular Aktie [Valor: 618663 / ISIN: LU0038705702]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.12.2023 23:45:00

Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

finanzen.net zero Millicom International Cellular-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Millicom International Cellular
17.99 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

Luxembourg, December 22, 2023 – Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on December 15, 2023, Millicom repurchased 170,724 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) between December 19, 2023 and December 22, 2023, as detailed in the table below.

Trade DateNumber of SDRs repurchasedDaily average price paid* (SEK) Daily repurchase amount* (SEK)
12/19/202359,965177.713410,656,584
12/20/202358,800
27,579
24,38027,579		184.815910,867,175
12/21/202327,579182.80775,041,654
12/22/202324,380180.61114,403,299

* Excluding commissions

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, Millicom holds 257,817 treasury shares as of December 22, 2023. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305.

  1. The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation”).
  2. The maximum level of SDRs that may be repurchased will be the lower of SEK 420 million (approximately USD 40 million) in aggregate purchase price, or 2,000,000 SDRs.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release.  For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofía Corral, Communications Director
press@millicom.com		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 19,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Millicom International Cellular SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Millicom International Cellular SA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX TV

Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews werfen wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2023.

Auch weiterhin beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine die Welt. Robert Halver erklärt, wie dieser die Finanzmärkte bewegt hat und welche Auswirkungen die gestiegene Inflation auf die Weltwirtschaft und die Politik nimmt.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

22.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Nike, On Holding
22.12.23 Marktüberblick: Gold im Aufwind
22.12.23 SMI kaum bewegt
22.12.23 Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX TV
22.12.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – In einer engen Range
21.12.23 Mapping 2024: Capital Risks, Crypto and AI Move to the Fore
20.12.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
19.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 43.000 Dollar – Änderung bei BlackRock-ETF lässt aufhorchen
19.12.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, UBS Group AG
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'606.86 19.58 GXSSMU
Short 11'852.48 13.69 SMIUBU
Short 12'306.55 8.79 D2SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'145.82 22.12.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'682.87 18.91 SSQMQU
Long 10'428.55 13.44 SSOMWU
Long 10'010.34 8.93 CPSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffetts Investmentholding Berkshire Hathaway erwirbt 10,5 Millionen Aktien von Occidental Petroleum
Solana Prognose: Viele On-Chain-Daten übertreffen schon Ethereum und Bitcoin
UBS-CEO: Liquidation der CS hätte Schockwirkungen ausgelöst - UBS-Aktie tiefer
UBS-Aktie stabil: Experte fordert UBS soll Sicherheitsnetz des Bundes abgelten
Nike-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Enttäuschende Umsatzentwicklung
Swisscom-Aktie unter Druck: Swisscom könnte Anfang nächstes Jahr für Vodafone Italia bieten
US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX-Anleger nehmen schlussendlich Gewinne mit -- Erneut uneinheitliche Entwicklung an Asiens Börsen
Lohnt sich endlich wieder ein Investment in Nebenwerte? Bellevue-Analystin sieht "Trendwende" bei Small- und Midcaps
DocMorris-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Deutsche Bank erhöht DocMorris-Kursziel
Abflachendes Wachstum bei BYD: Ist die BYD-Aktie trotzdem noch ein Kauf?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten