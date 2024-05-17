|
17.05.2024 23:30:00
Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity
Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity
Luxembourg, May 17, 2024 – Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on December 15, 2023, Millicom repurchased 36,701 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) between May 13, 2024 and May 17, 2024, as detailed in the table below.
|Trade Date
|Number of SDRs repurchased
|Daily average price paid* (SEK)
|Daily repurchase amount* (SEK)
|05/13/2024
|7,577
|245.0686
|1,856,885
|05/14/2024
|7,110
|249.4592
|1,773,655
|05/15/2024
|7,437
|252.9747
|1,881,373
|05/16/2024
|7,277
|254.1169
|1,849,209
|05/17/2024
|7,300
|254.1299
|1,855,148
* Excluding commissions
All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, Millicom holds 890,675 treasury shares as of May 17, 2024. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305.
The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation”). A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares
For further information, please contact:
|Press:
Sofía Corral, Communications Director
press@millicom.com
|Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,500 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Millicom International Cellular SA
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: Millicom International Cellular SA mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Millicom International Cellular SA zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Millicom International Cellular SA
Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Pascal R.Bersier
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Pascal R. Bersier, geschäftsverantwortlicher von der Brevalia AG.
Was macht die Brevalia AG besonders aus? Im Interview spricht Pascal R. Bersier, Gründer und Geschäftsverantwortlicher von Brevalia AG mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über innovative Ansätze und Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung:
✔️ Kundenorientierte Denkweise
✔️ Holistische Beratung
✔️ Performance durch Diversifizierung
✔️ Innovationsansätze und Zukunftsperspektiven
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI verabschiedet sich oberhalb der 12'000er-Marke ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Dow-Jones schließt erstmals über 40.000 Punkten -- Asiens Märkte gehen uneinig aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am Freitag ein Plus aus, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt schwächer präsentierte. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}