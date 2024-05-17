Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’038 0.8%  SPI 16’038 0.7%  Dow 40’004 0.3%  DAX 18’704 -0.2%  Euro 0.9890 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’064 -0.2%  Gold 2’415 1.6%  Bitcoin 60’729 2.7%  Dollar 0.9090 0.0%  Öl 84.0 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Chubb4432874Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Meyer Burger10850379Richemont21048333ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swatch1225515
Top News
KW 20: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Ripple-CEO äussert Sorgen um USDT - Tether-CEO schiesst scharf zurück
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Keine Gewerkschaftsvertreter bei Mercedes-Benz in Alabama
Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel mit Verlusten
Suche...
0% Kommission

Millicom International Cellular Aktie [Valor: 618663 / ISIN: LU0038705702]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.05.2024 23:30:00

Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity  

finanzen.net zero Millicom International Cellular-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Millicom International Cellular
23.95 USD 0.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

Luxembourg, May 17, 2024 – Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on December 15, 2023, Millicom repurchased 36,701 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) between May 13, 2024 and May 17, 2024, as detailed in the table below.

Trade DateNumber of SDRs repurchasedDaily average price paid* (SEK) Daily repurchase amount* (SEK)
05/13/20247,577245.06861,856,885
05/14/20247,110249.45921,773,655
05/15/20247,437252.97471,881,373
05/16/20247,277254.11691,849,209
05/17/20247,300254.12991,855,148

* Excluding commissions

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, Millicom holds 890,675 treasury shares as of May 17, 2024. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305. 

The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation”). A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofía Corral, Communications Director
press@millicom.com		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,500 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment


Analysen zu Millicom International Cellular SA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Pascal R.Bersier
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Pascal R. Bersier, geschäftsverantwortlicher von der Brevalia AG.

Was macht die Brevalia AG besonders aus? Im Interview spricht Pascal R. Bersier, Gründer und Geschäftsverantwortlicher von Brevalia AG mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über innovative Ansätze und Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung:

✔️ Kundenorientierte Denkweise
✔️ Holistische Beratung
✔️ Performance durch Diversifizierung
✔️ Innovationsansätze und Zukunftsperspektiven

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier

Inside Trading & Investment

17.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Coinbase
17.05.24 SMI mit neuntem Anstieg in Folge
17.05.24 Marktüberblick: Siemens-Aktie belastet DAX
17.05.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘400-Dollar-Marke im Fokus
16.05.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Logitech International SA
16.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Hoffnungsschimmer Inflation
16.05.24 Why Interest Rates Aren’t Stopping Gold
16.05.24 Hat AMD Intel schon den Rang abgelaufen?
15.05.24 Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’546.24 18.65 NNSSMU
Short 12’764.62 13.82 YXSSMU
Short 13’272.71 8.71 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’037.99 17.05.2024 17:30:02
Long 11’520.00 19.70
Long 11’300.00 13.99
Long 10’820.00 8.85
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie gibt Gas: Frühe klinische Daten zu Kandidat gegen Fettleibigkeit vorgelegt
Novartis-Aktie leichter, MorphoSys-Aktie steigt: Novartis kann MorphoSys übernehmen
Siemens-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Siemens mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang - Innomotics-Verkauf
Richemont-Aktie springt dennoch hoch: Richemont wächst verhalten und büsst an Marge ein - neuer CEO
Von Wegen NVIDIA - IBD-Kolumnist Matt Galgani setzt auf diese Aktie als wahren KI-Gewinner
Bank of America abgehängt: Welche Aktie die neue Nummer 2 im Buffett-Depot werden dürfte
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Zurich-Aktie in Grün: Zurich-Gruppe setzt Wachstumskurs fort
Chubb-Aktie zieht weiter an - Was es mit Buffetts neuem Investment auf sich hat
DAX 40-Titel BMW-Aktie: BMW passt Dividende nach unten an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit