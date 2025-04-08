Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.04.2025 23:16:00

Millicom (Tigo) releases its 2024 Annual Report, marking a year of transformation in Latin America’s telecommunications industry

Millicom International Cellular
24.80 EUR -3.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Millicom (Tigo) releases its 2024 Annual Report, marking a year of transformation in Latin America’s telecommunications industry

Luxembourg, April 08, 2025 –Millicom, a leading provider of fixed and mobile services in Latin America, announces today the release of its 2024 Annual Report, which includes the standalone financial statements of Millicom International Cellular S.A. for the year 2024.

This year’s report reflects a period of profound transformation for the company, driven by a renewed strategic focus, operational efficiency, and a commitment to expanding digital inclusion across Latin America.

"Millicom (Tigo) is uniquely positioned to seize the opportunities this new era presents. Our robust fixed and mobile networks, comprehensive digital platforms, and diverse content offerings—including cable, entertainment, and cloud solutions—equip us to meet the growing demand for connectivity and digital services,” said Marcelo Benitez, CEO, and Maxime Lombardini, Chairman of the Board. "Today, Millicom Tigo is a more focused and agile company, dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our customers across Latin America. We are proud to deliver consistent financial performance while expanding digital access and inclusion in the communities we serve.”

For further details, please click on the following link: https://www.millicom.com/results/ar-2024

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com


 

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 14,000 people, and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of about 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom is headquartered in Luxembourg.


 