Millicom International Cellular Aktie [Valor: 618663 / ISIN: LU0038705702]
08.02.2024 21:00:00

Millicom (Tigo) notice of fourth quarter 2023 results and video conference

Millicom (Tigo) notice of fourth quarter 2023 results and video conference

Luxembourg, February 8, 2024 – Millicom expects to announce its fourth quarter 2023 results on February 27, 2024 via a press release.

Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on February 27, 2024 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.com after the start of the event.

Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 831 6130 4429:

US: +1 929 205 6099                                                   Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830                                                Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 19,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.


