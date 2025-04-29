Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Millicom (Tigo) notice of first quarter 2025 results and video conference

Millicom (Tigo) notice of first quarter 2025 results and video conference

Luxembourg, April 29, 2025 – Millicom expects to announce its first quarter 2025 results on May 8, 2025, via a press release.

Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on May 8, 2025, at 14:00 pm (Luxembourg) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 844 3411 0044

US: +1 929 205 6099                                                   Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830                                                 Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website.

For further information, please contact:

Press:Investors:
Sofia Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com		Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 14,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom is headquartered in Luxembourg, with its principal executive office in Doral, Florida.


