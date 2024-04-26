Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Millicom (Tigo) notice of first quarter 2024 results and video conference

Luxembourg, April 26, 2024 – Millicom expects to announce its first quarter 2024 results on May 8, 2024, via a press release.

Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on May 8, 2024, at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.com after the start of the event.

Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 822 3803 6738:

US: +1 929 205 6099                                                   Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830                                                Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website.

For further information, please contact:

Press:Investors:
Sofia Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com		Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 16,500 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.


