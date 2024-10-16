Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Millicom International Cellular Aktie
17.10.2024 01:30:00

Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom International Cellular
27.07 USD -0.73%
Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg, October 17, 2024 - Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

Standard forms for notification of major holdings (attachment 1, attachment 2.)

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,000 people, and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of about 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachments


