28.07.2023 16:45:00
Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
Luxembourg, July 28, 2023 –Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:
- Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment)
-END-
For further information, please contact
|Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com
|Investors:
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 19,300 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Attachments
- 2023-07-28 PR_Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
- Atlas Luxco SARL Major Holding Notification 25.02 % 20230728
