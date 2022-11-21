SMI 11'045 1.2%  SPI 14'116 1.0%  Dow 33'746 0.6%  DAX 14'432 1.2%  Euro 0.9866 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'925 1.2%  Gold 1'750 -0.6%  Bitcoin 15'889 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9543 0.0%  Öl 87.9 -2.4% 
Millicom International Cellular Aktie [Valor: 618663 / ISIN: LU0038705702]
21.11.2022 04:00:00

Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg, November 21, 2022Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

  • Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment)

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

 

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

 

