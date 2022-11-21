|
Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
Luxembourg, November 21, 2022 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc.
|119323992
|49.00 %
|20.00 %
|Infineon Technologies AG / Tesla Inc.
|119324108
|56.00 %
|20.00 %
|Idorsia AG
|119324109
|55.00 %
|19.40 %
-END-
For further information, please contact
| Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com
| Investors:
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Attachments
- PR_Millicom files standard form of major holdings_112122
- Notification of major holdings - SoutheasternAssetManagement down to 2.92%_112122
