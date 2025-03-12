Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’868 1.4%  SPI 17’037 1.3%  Dow 41’351 -0.2%  DAX 22’676 1.6%  Euro 0.9601 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’359 0.9%  Gold 2’937 0.7%  Bitcoin 73’692 0.7%  Dollar 0.8815 -0.2%  Öl 70.9 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla11448018Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Ausblick: Enel gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: K+S zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: HelloFresh vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: Ballard Power verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
PayPals Wachstumsstrategie: Analysten uneins über Erfolgsaussichten
Suche...

Yuh ETF-Sparplan: 6 gebührenfreie ETFs zum Vermögensaufbau -w-
Millicom International Cellular Aktie [Valor: 618663 / ISIN: LU0038705702]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
12.03.2025 23:50:00

Millicom (Tigo) and Telefonica sign definitive sale-purchase agreement in Colombia

Millicom International Cellular
27.60 EUR 2.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Millicom (Tigo) and Telefonica sign definitive sale-purchase agreement in Colombia

Luxembourg, March 12, 2025 – Pursuant to the announcement on July 31, 2024, Millicom and Telefonica have entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition by Millicom of Telefonica’s controlling 67.5% equity stake in Coltel, subject to closing conditions including regulatory approvals. Millicom has also agreed to offer to purchase the remaining 32.5% of Coltel equity owned by La Nación and other investors at the same purchase price per share offered to Telefonica. In line with the prior announcement, the purchase price of $400 million is subject to customary adjustments for net debt evolution, working capital and changes in foreign exchange rates, and as of September 30, 2024, would be $362 million.

The proposed combined entity would rejuvenate Colombia's telecom sector by forming a robust telecom entity with the necessary scale and financial capacity to support the significant network and spectrum investments required to achieve Colombia's ambitious digital inclusion objectives. 

Millicom also reiterates its offer to acquire its partner’s 50% stake in UNE for cash at a price per share derived from applying a valuation multiple comparable to the one implied by the Coltel acquisition. 

Millicom CEO Marcelo Benitez commented, "This transaction strengthens our presence in Colombia, and with this strategic move, Millicom reaffirms its ongoing commitment to expanding connectivity and coverage, accelerating digital transformation, and actively contributing to Colombia's continued growth and competitiveness.”

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com   


 

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 14,000 people, and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of about 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Regulatory Statement

Certain of this information was, prior to this release, inside information and is information that Millicom is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 23.50 CET on March 12, 2025.


Nachrichten zu Millicom International Cellular SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Millicom International Cellular SA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

📈 Insider-Trades enthüllt: Welche Aktien die Top-Manager jetzt kaufen! 📊

Willst du wissen, welche Aktien Insider wie CEOs und Vorstände gerade aufkaufen? In unserem neuesten Video analysieren wir mit Tim Schäfer die spannendsten Insider-Käufe und -Verkäufe – von Unternehmen, die stark gefallen sind, bis hin zu Ausnahmen wie Rheinmetall und Commerzbank. Warum investieren Top-Manager gerade jetzt? Welche Aktien sind langfristig interessant? 🤔

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

18:15 Logo WHS Alibaba vs. OpenAI: Neue KI-Offensive – Wie stark profitiert die Aktie von Cloud & KI?
14:00 Equity Financing Demand Dynamics for AIR TRFs
09:56 Wird es Zeit, «Dr. Kupfer» in Rente zu schicken?
09:03 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.03.2025
08:55 SMI stürzt kräftig ab
07:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Neues März-Tief
11.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Partners Group, UBS
11.03.25 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
06.03.25 Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’418.88 18.36 S2S3YU
Short 13’662.20 13.53 BK6SXU
Short 14’149.43 8.92 BTASKU
SMI-Kurs: 12’868.43 12.03.2025 17:30:23
Long 12’320.00 19.97
Long 12’120.00 13.92
Long 11’500.00 8.99
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Rheinmetall übertrifft Erwartungen bei Gewinn und Rendite
Roche-Aktie freundlich: Partnerschaft mit Zealand Pharma im Kampf gegen Fettleibigkeit
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
VW-Aktie etwas tiefer: Volkswagen-Gewinn bricht ein wegen China-Schwäche und Umbaukosten - VW-Vorstand verzichtet auf Gehalt
Ausblick: D-Wave Quantum zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Was passiert jetzt bei Cardano? Prognosen für März stimmen zuversichtlich
Partners Group-Aktie gibt dennoch ab: Partners Group 2024 erneut mit Milliardengewinn
Ausblick: PUMA SE präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Top-Analysten zeigen sich optimistisch: US-Aktien dürften trotz aktueller Underperformance attraktiv bleiben

Top-Rankings

KW 10: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}