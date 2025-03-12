Millicom (Tigo) and Telefonica sign definitive sale-purchase agreement in Colombia

Luxembourg, March 12, 2025 – Pursuant to the announcement on July 31, 2024, Millicom and Telefonica have entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition by Millicom of Telefonica’s controlling 67.5% equity stake in Coltel, subject to closing conditions including regulatory approvals. Millicom has also agreed to offer to purchase the remaining 32.5% of Coltel equity owned by La Nación and other investors at the same purchase price per share offered to Telefonica. In line with the prior announcement, the purchase price of $400 million is subject to customary adjustments for net debt evolution, working capital and changes in foreign exchange rates, and as of September 30, 2024, would be $362 million.

The proposed combined entity would rejuvenate Colombia's telecom sector by forming a robust telecom entity with the necessary scale and financial capacity to support the significant network and spectrum investments required to achieve Colombia's ambitious digital inclusion objectives.

Millicom also reiterates its offer to acquire its partner’s 50% stake in UNE for cash at a price per share derived from applying a valuation multiple comparable to the one implied by the Coltel acquisition.

Millicom CEO Marcelo Benitez commented, "This transaction strengthens our presence in Colombia, and with this strategic move, Millicom reaffirms its ongoing commitment to expanding connectivity and coverage, accelerating digital transformation, and actively contributing to Colombia's continued growth and competitiveness.”

