Miller Mendel Welcomes Santa Rosa Police Department to the eSOPH Background Investigation Network

SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Mendel welcomes the first law enforcement agency in Sonoma County, California to its eSOPH background Investigation software system. The Santa Rosa Police Department joins over 60 other public safety agencies across the nation that have transitioned pre-employment background investigations to the eSOPH system. The Santa Rosa Police Department plans to use eSOPH to conduct at least 100 pre-employment background investigations in their first 12-months.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county and state police agencies to conduct over 60,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. It is specifically designed for the public safety pre-employment background investigation process, with public safety agencies using the system estimating a time savings ranging from 30 percent to 60 percent per investigation, and a significant reduction in the use of costly administrative resources such as paper, ink, postage and filing space. By transitioning to eSOPH, the Santa Rosa Police Department joins the California Highway Patrol, Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, Orange County District Attorney, Sacramento County District Attorney and many other public safety agencies in the eSOPH network.

In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH's industry-leading standard functionality, the Santa Rosa PD is also utilizing the optional, integrated smart fax service. eSOPH's fax service automatically reads and then routes documents received via fax from other law enforcement agencies to the correct applicant file, attaches the received documents to the correct reference within the applicant file and notifies the investigator. Background Investigators no longer have to manually scan and upload faxes received in hard copy.

Santa Rosa PD will also be using eSOPH's interface specifically designed in consultation with California Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) to offer their POST law enforcement consultants a more efficient and streamlined method to review the background files of hired Peace Officer and Dispatcher applicants.

ABOUT THE SANTA ROSA POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Santa Rosa Police Department, located in Sonoma County, California, serves over 177,000 residents across 42+ square miles. Known for its vast wineries, Sonoma County is roughly 50 miles north of San Francisco. Santa Rosa is Sonoma County's largest city in California's Redwood Empire. The Santa Rosa PD comprises 256 personnel organized into four divisions: Administration, Field Services Division (Patrol), Special Services Division (Investigations), and Technical.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL

Miller Mendel, Inc. ("MMI") creates, sells and supports its software technology solutions for local, state and federal public safety agencies, and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county and state government into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.

