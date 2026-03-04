Miller Industries Aktie 1292661 / US6005512040
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
04.03.2026 23:27:04
Miller Industries Inc Bottom Line Declines In Q4
(RTTNews) - Miller Industries Inc (MLR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $3.41 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $10.53 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period fell 19.2% to $171.16 million from $211.90 million last year.
Miller Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $3.41 Mln. vs. $10.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $171.16 Mln vs. $211.90 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Miller Industries IncShs
|
03.03.26
|Ausblick: Miller Industries legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: Miller Industries präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)