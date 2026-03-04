Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’511 0.8%  SPI 18’620 0.8%  Dow 48’739 0.5%  DAX 24’205 1.7%  Euro 0.9068 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’871 1.7%  Gold 5’141 1.0%  Bitcoin 56’651 6.1%  Dollar 0.7796 0.0%  Öl 82.5 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Beschuss: Goldman Sachs kritisiert den KI-Riesen
Ausblick: RENK legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Andritz legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: LEG Immobilien verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: DHL Group gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Miller Industries Aktie 1292661 / US6005512040

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.03.2026 23:27:04

Miller Industries Inc Bottom Line Declines In Q4

Miller Industries
38.40 EUR 3.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Miller Industries Inc (MLR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.41 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $10.53 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.2% to $171.16 million from $211.90 million last year.

Miller Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.41 Mln. vs. $10.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $171.16 Mln vs. $211.90 Mln last year.