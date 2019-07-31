31.07.2019 22:15:00

Miller Industries Announces Webcast

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) intends to release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after the close of the market. In conjunction with this release, the Company will host a conference call on the following day that will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet:

Thursday, August 8, 2019
10:00 AM ET
9:00 AM CT
8:00 AM MT
7:00 AM PT

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1034/31304

Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site to download and install any necessary audio software. After the call has taken place, its archived version may be accessed at this Web site.

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century, Vulcan, Chevron, Holmes, Challenger, Champion, Jige, Boniface and Eagle.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miller-industries-announces-webcast-300894308.html

SOURCE Miller Industries, Inc.

