Millennium Challenge Corporation, Bechtel and Côte d'Ivoire Government Launch New Strategic Collaboration

ABIDJAN, Côte d'Ivoire, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Government's Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has announced its intent to deploy a new strategic collaboration with Bechtel Infrastructure Corporation (a Bechtel company) and the Government of Côte d'Ivoire, focusing on national infrastructure master planning.

MCC CEO Sean Cairncross joined Bechtel's Regional President of Africa, Sir James Dutton, and Secretary General to the President of Côte d'Ivoire Minister Patrick Achi in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, today to sign a Memorandum of Understanding memorializing the partnership.

"I am thrilled to join Bechtel Infrastructure Corporation and the Government of Côte d'Ivoire in signing this Memorandum of Understanding today in Abidjan," MCC CEO Sean Cairncross said. "Infrastructure master planning is critical as we identify opportunities for coordinated and complementary investments among public sector, private sector, and civil society partners. MCC, Bechtel, and the Government of Côte d'Ivoire each bring a unique expertise and approach to this initiative and we look forward to an effective and successful collaboration."

Bechtel intends to mobilize a team in the capital city Abidjan to work with MCC, alongside representatives from the Government of Côte d'Ivoire to develop a highly-effective infrastructure masterplan—one that could also serve as a template for countries across the region.

Sir James Dutton of Bechtel also emphasized the crucial role of infrastructure master planning. "We are delighted to be collaborating with MCC and Côte d'Ivoire on this transformational effort that has the potential to improve the lives of communities throughout Côte d'Ivoire," he said. "We are really looking forward to starting this important work that will serve the key goal of enabling MCC and the Government of Côte d'Ivoire to prioritize the projects that bring the greatest benefit to the people of Côte d'Ivoire. And the best bit is, this is just the beginning of our journey."

"The Government of Côte d'Ivoire is looking forward to working with MCC and Bechtel as part of our continued efforts to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth and stability," said Minister Patrick Achi. "The national infrastructure master plan will guide future infrastructure projects and will serve as a roadmap to increase economic growth, reduce poverty, and increase foreign domestic investment in Côte d'Ivoire."

This program is distinct from MCC's five-year, $525 million compact with Côte d'Ivoire, which supports the country's efforts to address key binding constraints to economic growth through investments in the education and transportation sectors.

MCC will use insights from the collaboration with Bechtel and the Government of Côte d'Ivoire to deepen understanding of infrastructure master planning approaches; to evaluate how infrastructure master planning can inform and be informed by the design, development, implementation, and assessment of MCC sector-specific infrastructure programs; and to better assess how infrastructure master planning can catalyze private sector investment in MCC partner countries.

MCC uses country-led approaches that reflect a country's own priorities to provide time-limited grants and assistance to developing countries that meet rigorous standards for good governance, from fighting corruption to respecting democratic rights. Working with local partners, MCC tackles some of the most pressing challenges that developing countries face, like access to electricity, clean water, land rights and roads.

About MCC: MCC is an independent U.S. Government agency working to reduce global poverty through economic growth. Created in 2004, MCC provides time-limited grants and assistance to developing countries that meet rigorous standards for good governance, from fighting corruption to respecting democratic rights. Learn more about MCC at www.mcc.gov.

About Bechtel: Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place. Bechtel serves the Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

Contact: 202-521-3880

Email: press@mcc.gov

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millennium-challenge-corporation-bechtel-and-cote-divoire-government-launch-new-strategic-collaboration-300896428.html

SOURCE Bechtel