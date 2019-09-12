Millennial Builders and Realogics Sotheby's International Realty List The Reserve at Winslow On Bainbridge Island; Host Public "Move-in Celebration Event" September 14th

SEATTLE, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Executives of Millennial Builders and Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) jointly announce the official commencement of the Move-In Celebration Event for The Reserve at Winslow – a master planned 12 lot, single-family community located at 8686 NE Reserve Way on Bainbridge Island. The exclusive collection of 4 and 5-bedroom homes (3,359 – 4,233 Sq. Ft.) are offered from $1.325 million and include special incentives for new home sales mutually accepted by October 15, 2019. RSIR will also offer a limited number of homes for presale this Fall 2019.

"We are pleased to begin move-ins at The Reserve on Winslow and commence with the final phase of construction in this inherently limited opportunity," said Todd McKittrick, Owner of Millennial Builders. "Given the limitations on available land, zoning and rising costs of construction, this unique community may well be among the last-of-its-kind on Bainbridge Island."

McKittrick references the new development moratorium, which was first passed in January 2018 and has been extended to October 3, 2019. Bainbridge Island City Council continues to debate regulations that could limit the number and scale of future short plats on the island, potentially affecting supply and resulting in upward pressure on prices. Meanwhile the rising cost of construction further contributes to increased home prices. According to Trendgraphix research, the average home value for single-family home sales has increased to $406 per sq. ft., up 7.1% from a year prior and up 23.4% since August 2016 (averaging 7.8% increases each year).

"Millennial Builders have curated an extraordinary enclave of luxury residences in the heart of Bainbridge Island – we are honored to represent this important offering to an awaiting and expanding marketplace," said Kristi Nelson, a Global Real Estate Advisor with RSIR and the listing broker for The Reserve on Winslow. "We anticipate significant interest, in fact, one home is already pending."

Nelson appointed both Beckey Anderson and Shayne Turgeon to The Reserve at Winslow as Community Sales Associates.

In addition to today's low interest rate environment, Millennial Builders now offers further incentive for prospective buyers to purchase before October 15, 2019 – a high-tech package valued at more than $5,000 will include wireless speakers for distributed audio, automated lighting, a video doorbell camera, USB outlets, a 50-amp car charge prewire, generator interlock in panel and surge protector outlets. Representatives from the home automation company will meet with new homeowners to coordinate high-tech features as further upgrades.

Located within walking distance of village services and lifestyle amenities at Winslow, The Reserve at Winslow introduces stunning, modern-farmhouse style homes filled with light, high ceilings and covered outdoor spaces with natural vistas on oversized lots.

The open living concepts marry artisan and high-tech treatments throughout and each home boasts a chef's kitchen featuring Thermador appliances and quartz countertops among other premium specifications.

"Bainbridge Island offers families a storybook, town and country lifestyle just 30-minutes from downtown Seattle via Washington State Ferry service, yet affords its residents robust urban amenities and a nationally-ranked school system," said Dean Jones, President and CEO of RSIR. "The Reserve at Winslow offers a compelling value proposition compared to like homes located in peer market school districts found in the Seattle/Bellevue metro area."

RSIR specifically notes new single-family homes on Mercer Island or in West Bellevue of similar size and finish are generally priced more than a $1 million more, or 30-40% higher than The Reserve at Winslow. Jones believes Bainbridge Island will increasingly become discovered by relocating families to the central Puget Sound region, while the rising demand and limited supply will eventually follow the Eastside pricing trends over time.

With a new model home set to make its debut, a broker's open house event is planned onsite for September 12th from 4pm to 7pm. Prospective buyer and brokers are welcomed to preview the homes during advance weekend open house opportunities on September 7th and 8th (or by appointment). As part of the Move-in Celebration Event, prospective buyers will enjoy holdover introductory pricing, preferred selection and high-tech inclusions.

In addition to The Reserve on Winslow, Millennial Builders is also commencing construction on the Madison Grove community, an 8-unit, cottage-style homes and the 24-unit townhomes at Madison Landing – both just moments from Winslow's vibrant village center and the Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal.

Millennial Builders has committed to donate $500 per closing towards Bainbridge Parks Foundation.

For more information on The Reserve on Winslow, visit: http://www.TheReserveatWinslow.com.

About Millennial Builders, LLC (http://www.MillennialBuilders.com) – Drawing upon more than 30 years of construction expertise to each community where he builds, Owner Todd McKittrick is committed to developing beautiful, high-quality homes that meet the needs of families and enhance the beauty of the island. Todd has been building sustainable residential communities on in the Pacific Northwest for over 20 years and is invested in the Puget Sound communities in which he works as an industry leader, dedicated family man and philanthropist.

About Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.RSIR.com) - Artfully uniting extraordinary homes with extraordinary lives, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty is a leading global sales and marketing brokerage firm in the Pacific Northwest. The boutique real estate firm of 230+ brokers service branches in downtown Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kirkland, Issaquah and Madison Park. RSIR is a leading project marketing specialist currently representing and advising on more than $1.5 billion in new condominium developments planned throughout the Puget Sound region.

