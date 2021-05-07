SMI 11’159 0.4%  SPI 14’363 0.7%  Dow 34’778 0.7%  DAX 15’400 1.3%  Euro 1.0956 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’034 0.9%  Gold 1’831 0.8%  Bitcoin 51’730 1.0%  Dollar 0.9014 -0.7%  Öl 68.2 -0.1% 

07.05.2021 23:07:00

Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. Announces Promotion of Barry P. Weaver to President

CLEVELAND, Ohio, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. today announced that Barry P. Weaver has been promoted to President, effective May 1, 2021.

Barry P. Weaver, President, Millennia Housing Management, Ltd.

In this role, Weaver will set and execute company-wide strategies for the delivery of high-quality resident services, housing opportunities and property management initiatives for the entire portfolio, consisting of 278 apartment developments in 26 states.

Weaver joined Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. in 2020 as Executive Vice President. Initially, he assumed responsibility for the operations of more than 100 apartment developments, establishing processes and systems. He has since expanded his oversight of affordable and market-rate apartment developments, improving financial performance, customer service and operational efficiency throughout the management company.

"Barry has been key in providing executive leadership to our property management teams and support departments," said Frank T. Sinito, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at The Millennia Companies®. "His laser-like focus on improving both the resident and employee experience will further advance our mission to enrich lives."

Weaver will replace Lee J. Felgar, who has moved into the role of Chief Operating Officer at Millennia Housing Management, Ltd.

"Barry has extensive experience in the industry, and we have benefited from his critical thinking and deep experience guiding property management strategies, "said Lee J. Felgar, Chief Operating Officer at Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. "He takes a collaborative approach to solving problems and delivers results while taking the time to mentor and coach."

Weaver holds numerous certifications and accreditations, including the following: Certified Property Manager (CPM®), LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP®), National Affordable Housing Management Professional – Executive (NAHP-e), and Specialist in Housing Credit Management (SHCM). He is a Licensed Real Estate Broker and approved trainer for the Credential for Green Property Management (CGPM).

Weaver earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of Colorado in Denver, Colorado, a Bachelor of Arts in Social Welfare and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Humboldt State University in Arcata, California.  He attended the University of Notre Dame for graduate school and for the Nonprofit Leadership and Management program.  Additionally, Weaver studied European social policy at Uppsala University in Uppsala, Sweden.  Weaver is a certified leadership trainer, speaker and coach.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millennia-housing-management-ltd-announces-promotion-of-barry-p-weaver-to-president-301286888.html

SOURCE Millennia Housing Management Ltd.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:12 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:32 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
09:22 Marktüberblick: Munich Re nach Zahlen an der DAX-Spitze
08:48 Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV
07:58 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
05:54 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA als Signalgeber / EUR/USD – Aufwärtstrend weiter intakt
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
04.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Swisscom AG, Logitech International SA
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments

Worin bestehen die Chancen und das Potential von aktiv verwalteten Krypto-Anlagen? Heute zu Gast ist Dr. Mattia L. Rattaggi – Verwaltungsratspräsident der FiCAS AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke warum eine aktive Verwaltung im jetzigen Krypto-Umfeld für Anlegerinnen und Anleger eine wichtige Rolle spielt. Ob die Schweiz, weiterhin ihre Pionierrolle als Krypto-Nation halten kann und warum man nicht den Fehler begehen sollte von Bitcoin & Co zu sprechen, darüber berichtet Dr. Mattia Rattaggi weiter.

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Aktie beendet Handel sehr stark: Pfizer stellt Zulassungsantrag für Corona-Impfung ab 12 Jahren
Sonova steigt mit Sennheiser-Übernahme ins Kopfhörergeschäft ein - Sonova-Aktie schlussendlich klar im Plus
Credit-Suisse-Aktie schliesst leichter: Aktionäre üben Vorzeichnungsrecht für 60 Prozent des Pflichtwandlers B aus - Keine Gespräche über Verkauf von Brasilien-Geschäft
Credit Suisse-Aktie schliesst leichter: Verschuldungsgrad wird begrenzt - Warnung vor neuen möglichen Belastungen
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend grün
Shop Apotheke steigert operatives Ergebnis fast so stark wie Umsatz - Aktie bricht zum Handelsende ein
US-Börsen schliessen deutlich stärker -- SMI und DAX gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen vorwiegend schwächer
Amazon-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Bezos verkauft Amazon-Aktien in Milliardenhöhe
Blackrock-Gründer Larry Fink: Institutionelle Investoren zeigen kein Interesse an Kryptowährungen
Coinbase geht Krypto-Kooperation mit PayPal ein - und will den Handel mit Bitcoin und Co. vereinfachen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit