24.03.2020 04:08:00

Milestone (MIST) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) ("Milestone or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about May 9, 2019, Milestone sold about 5.5 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $15.00 a share raising approximately $82,500,000 in new capital.  However, since the IPO, Milestone stock has plunged, on March 23, 2020, in after-market trading shares traded as low as $2.70 on heavy volume.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its May 2019 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Milestone shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

