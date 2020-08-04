MileApp Made a Big Move to Speed Up the E-Commerce Growth

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the fundamental changes in e-commerce and consumer behavior, Southeast Asia's Internet economy continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, reaching over $100 billion in 2019, or tripling in size over the last four years, according to a research by Google and Temasek. Leading the wave of the e-commerce's boom, MileApp -- an Indonesian logistic start-up, is unveiling a new groundbreaking technology for efficient supply chain and logistics process.

"We are leveraging web and mobile integration to support supply chain processes. Addressing growing customer demands, such as fast deliveries and accurate product tracking, we're focusing our technology on navigation and workforce management solutions. As we observe, these factors are the backbone of efficient logistic process," said Dika Maheswara, CEO & Founder of MileApp.

MileApp's adaptive workforce management solution works by translating any kind of logistic workflow from the simpler ones – such as pickup and delivery – to more advanced process like digitization of cash logistics. Dika added, "We ensure the most efficient logistic process by using route and load optimization, that aim to save cost by eliminating manual errors," added Dika.

In addition to workforce management solution, MileApp also caters to logistics end-to-end processes with various modules such as Warehouse Management Solution, Transport Management Solution, and Package Management Solution – which centralizes multi-hub logistics business and enable more accurate item tracking from the first to last mile.

Smart logistics have the means to support the rapid e-commerce growth, particularly in Indonesia as one of the biggest e-commerce spenders in Asia Pacific that successfully creates a market of at least US$8 billion-a-year of business, according to a research by McKinsey.

"The high demand and opportunity in the e-commerce sector has boasted a large number of investments in the smart logistics industry, and it will continue to be a field where many investors keep their eyes-on. With MileApp, we are trying to contribute to the growth of the e-commerce ecosystem through deep technology and knowledge," said Simon Kang of BonAngels, one of MileApp's investors.

Founded in 2018, MileApp has raised seed round from MDI and BonAngels. Since then, it has helped over 14,000 users of notable Indonesian companies to achieve delivery operation efficiencies, including JNE, Sayurbox, Sosro, Wahyoo, Kompas Gramedia Express, and G4S.

CONTACT:

Aldis Shanahan

aldis@paket.id

081298915674

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200803/2874394-1

SOURCE MileApp