04.08.2020 04:19:00

MileApp Made a Big Move to Speed Up the E-Commerce Growth

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the fundamental changes in e-commerce and consumer behavior, Southeast Asia's Internet economy continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, reaching over $100 billion in 2019, or tripling in size over the last four years, according to a research by Google and Temasek. Leading the wave of the e-commerce's boom, MileApp -- an Indonesian logistic start-up, is unveiling a new groundbreaking technology for efficient supply chain and logistics process. 

"We are leveraging web and mobile integration to support supply chain processes. Addressing growing customer demands, such as fast deliveries and accurate product tracking, we're focusing our technology on navigation and workforce management solutions. As we observe, these factors are the backbone of efficient logistic process," said Dika Maheswara, CEO & Founder of MileApp.

MileApp's adaptive workforce management solution works by translating any kind of logistic workflow from the simpler ones – such as pickup and delivery – to more advanced process like digitization of cash logistics. Dika added, "We ensure the most efficient logistic process by using route and load optimization, that aim to save cost by eliminating manual errors," added Dika.

In addition to workforce management solution, MileApp also caters to logistics end-to-end processes with various modules such as Warehouse Management Solution, Transport Management Solution, and Package Management Solution – which centralizes multi-hub logistics business and enable more accurate item tracking from the first to last mile.

Smart logistics have the means to support the rapid e-commerce growth, particularly in Indonesia as one of the biggest e-commerce spenders in Asia Pacific that successfully creates a market of at least US$8 billion-a-year of business, according to a research by McKinsey.

"The high demand and opportunity in the e-commerce sector has boasted a large number of investments in the smart logistics industry, and it will continue to be a field where many investors keep their eyes-on. With MileApp, we are trying to contribute to the growth of the e-commerce ecosystem through deep technology and knowledge," said Simon Kang of BonAngels, one of MileApp's investors.

Founded in 2018, MileApp has raised seed round from MDI and BonAngels. Since then, it has helped over 14,000 users of notable Indonesian companies to achieve delivery operation efficiencies, including JNE, Sayurbox, Sosro, Wahyoo, Kompas Gramedia Express, and G4S.

CONTACT:

Aldis Shanahan
aldis@paket.id
081298915674

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200803/2874394-1

SOURCE MileApp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 23.71
4.13 %
Sika 206.70
3.09 %
Zurich Insur Gr 346.40
3.03 %
SGS 2’460.00
2.89 %
CS Group 9.99
2.82 %
Swisscom 492.60
1.40 %
Swiss Re 72.58
1.14 %
Nestle 109.32
1.13 %
The Swatch Grp 192.70
0.89 %
CieFinRichemont 56.68
0.32 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.08.20
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV
03.08.20
Euro Rallies Amid Europe"s Pandemic Response
03.08.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
03.08.20
Turbulenzen beim US-Dollar
03.08.20
SMI droht Fall unter 10.000er-Marke
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Therapie Rozlytrek in zwei Indikationen
Meyer Burger-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Meyer Burger sichert sich Produktionsstandorte für Solarzellen in Ostdeutschland
Dämpfer für Euro-Stärke? Wieso der Dollar zu Franken und Euro zulegt
Dufry-Aktie bricht ein: Dufry wird von der Corona-Pandemie im ersten Semester stark getroffen
Studie zeigt: Nicht erst mit Negativzinsen lohnt sich Sparen nicht mehr
Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Montag
Saudi-Aramco überholt: Apple-Aktie auf Rekordhoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die US-Indizes starteten freundlich in die neue Woche. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Montag zulegen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex auch Aufschläge verbuchte. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB