25.09.2020 22:00:00

Mile High Labs Hires New VP of Quality From Charlotte's Web

Jodi Gatica will serve pivotal role in CBD company's award-winning Quality department

BROOMFIELD. Colo., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mile High Labs, a leading manufacturer of hemp-derived cannabinoid ingredients and finished goods, announced that Jodi Gatica, former Senior Manager of Quality at Charlotte's Web, has joined the Company as Vice President of Quality. In her new position, Jodi will lead one of the largest and most sophisticated QA, QC, and Audit teams in the industry.

"Our Quality team has set the standard for CBD labs around the country, winning five Emerald Badges for excellence, and establishing Mile High Labs as a leader with best-in-class quality systems," said Jon Hilley, CEO of Mile High Labs. "In Ms. Gatica, we found a domain expert with a deep understanding of the FDA, global pharma expertise and a demonstrated ability to lead a team of Quality professionals at one of the highest-profile companies in the CBD industry. Our global Quality organization is in very capable hands."

Ms. Gatica previously spent five years as a consumer safety investigator at the FDA, then the next five years as a lead global quality auditor for Teva Pharmaceuticals, and most recently spent the past three years helping lead the regulatory and quality functions at Charlotte's Web.

"I am thrilled to be joining Mile High Labs and their globally recognized Quality team," said Jodi Gatica. "The CBD market is entering a second phase with major CPG brands exploring the category and our efforts will continue to be on elevating the quality and consistency of the consumer goods we produce."

In August, Mile High Labs closed their Series B equity financing round from renowned American entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria. The funding is being used to accelerate the development of its best-in-class manufacturing and formulations platform as global brands and big-box retailers enter the CBD category.

About Mile High Labs

Mile High Labs is a global leader in hemp-derived cannabinoid extraction and finished goods manufacturing. Headquartered in a 400,000-square-foot GMP and ISO 9001 certified facility in Broomfield, Colorado, Mile High Labs supplies bulk cannabinoid ingredients, as well as private label CBD and CBG products to the world's leading consumer brands. The company's adherence to the strictest manufacturing certifications and commitment to self-regulation has earned the trust of brands and consumers around the world. For more information, visit milehighlabs.com.

If you'd like to join this great company, please email careers@milehighlabs.com.

Contact info:

John Husak
j.husak@milehighlabs.com  
(720) 614-4322

