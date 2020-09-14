+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen! Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
14.09.2020 01:30:04

Mild Upside Tipped For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday halted the two-day slide in which it had tumbled almost 30 points or 2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,500-point plateau and it may tick slightly higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is fairly flat, although technology stocks may see further profit taking. The European and U.S. bourse were mixed but little changed on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday solely on the huge rebound from the rubber glove makers - while the financials, telecoms and plantations all were soft.

For the day, the index climbed 14.73 points or 0.99 percent to finish at 1,504.85 after trading between 1,477.47 and 1,505.89. Volume was 7.658 billion shares worth 6.493 billion ringgit. There were 729 gainers and 348 decliners.

Among the actives, Top Glove skyrocketed 20.31 percent, while Hartalega Holdings surged 4.71 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings plummeted 1.95 percent, Axiata plunged 1.90 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tanked 1.83 percent, RHB Capital tumbled 1.49 percent, Petronas Chemicals skidded 1.40 percent, Sime Darby retreated 1.30 percent, AMMB Holdings declined 0.99 percent, Genting Malaysia surrendered 0.90 percent, Maxis sank 0.78 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 0.70 percent, IOI Corporation and Maybank both shed 0.67 percent, Public Bank lost 0.62 percent, Genting fell 0.57 percent, MISC slid 0.53 percent, Digi.com dipped 0.48 percent, PPB Group was down 0.43 percent, CIMB Group eased 0.31 percent and Sime Darby Plantations, Petronas Gas, Dialog Group, IHH Healthcare, Press Metal and Hong Leong Bank all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finishing mixed.

The Dow added 131.06 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 27,665.64, while the NASDAQ lost 66.05 points or 0.60 percent to end at 10,853.54 and the S&P 500 rose 1.78 points or 0.05 percent to close at 3,340.97. For the week, the Dow lost 1.7 percent, the NASDAQ sank 4.1 percent and the S&P fell 2.5 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders were reluctant to make significant moves after the substantial volatility in the past several sessions.

Traders may also have been looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision scheduled for next Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to leave rates at near-zero levels but could make tweaks to its accompanying statement. The central bank's latest economic projections may also attract some attention.

In economic news, the Labor Department said consumer prices increased more than anticipated in August, as did core CPI.

Crude oil prices were sluggish on Friday but managed to close slightly higher, weighed by worries about the outlook for energy demand due to a continued surge in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for October ended up $0.03 or 0.08 percent at $37.33 a barrel. WTI crude oil futures lost 6 percent for the week.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 65.98
2.93 %
The Swatch Grp 211.20
2.47 %
Adecco Group 49.72
1.70 %
LafargeHolcim 44.08
1.17 %
Alcon 51.58
0.94 %
Swiss Re 76.70
0.00 %
Swisscom 500.40
-0.24 %
ABB 23.84
-0.38 %
CS Group 9.83
-0.71 %
UBS Group 11.16
-0.80 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
11.09.20
SMI bleibt in Lauerstellung
11.09.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Weiterer Kursanstieg?
10.09.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ September 2020
10.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
09.09.20
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warnung vor zu starkem Euro: Aus diesen Gründen notiert der Euro stärker zum Franken und Dollar
Gilead will Biotech-Firma für 20 Milliarden US-Dollar kaufen
Gewinnpotenzial: Portfoliomanager empfiehlt diese drei Aktien
Nach Aktiensplit: Wie auch passiv ausgerichtete Anleger von Apple profitieren können
ARM geht wohl an NVIDIA
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SoZ: Simbabwe fordert von ABB über 13 Millionen Franken Steuern ein
Börsen-Legende Warren Buffett: Diese Ratschläge gibt der Star-Investor Anlegern
Apple-Keynote 2020: Darauf können Apple-Fans sich freuen
Manipulation am Goldmarkt - passiert das wirklich?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit positiver Tendenz ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst behauptet -- Dow Jones & NASDAQ enden uneinig -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel fester
Anleger in der Schweiz griffen am Freitag zaghaft zu. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es letztlich zu moderaten Gewinnen. Der Dow kam vor dem Wochenende kaum vom Fleck - Techwerte gaben nach. An den Börsen in Fernost ging der Trend nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB