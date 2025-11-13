Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’794 0.7%  SPI 17’627 0.7%  Dow 48’255 0.7%  DAX 24’381 1.2%  Euro 0.9250 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’787 1.1%  Gold 4’197 1.7%  Bitcoin 81’297 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7979 0.0%  Öl 62.7 -3.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Alcon43249246Roche1203204Swiss Life1485278UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Ypsomed1939699
Top News
Ausblick: Wienerberger vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
NVIDIA-Aktie zwischen Euphorie und Fundamentaldaten: VC-Gründer ordnet Vergleich zur Dotcom-Blase ein
Emerging Markets-ETFs: Chancen nutzen, Risiken verstehen
Ausblick: Wacker Neuson legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: ProSiebenSat1 stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Suche...
13.11.2025 01:30:47

Mild Upside Seen For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had given up more than 640 points or 2.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 27,950-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the end of the U.S. government shutdown. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the technology and plastics stocks, while the financial shares were mixed.

For the day, the index improved 162.14 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 27,947.09 after trading between 27,799.92 and 28,071.76.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial and E Sun Financial both perked 0.17 percent, while Mega Financial dipped 0.12 percent, First Financial slid 0.18 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.77 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.68 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.55 percent, Hon Hai Precision jumped 1.83 percent, Largan Precision advanced 0.90 percent, Catcher Technology strengthened 1.76 percent, MediaTek gained 0.40 percent, Delta Electronics lost 0.51 percent, Novatek Microelectronics rose 0.26 percent, Formosa Plastics soared 3.63 percent, Nan Ya Plastics skyrocketed 9.93 percent and Asia Cement and CTBC Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is contradictory as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday but took different paths to finish mixed and little changed.

The Dow jumped 326.86 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 48,254.82, while the NASDAQ slipped 61.84 points or 0.26 percent to close at 23,406.46 and the S&P 500 rose 4.31 points or 0.06 percent to end at 6,850.92.

The continued advance by the Dow came amid strong gains by UnitedHealth (UNH), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Cisco Systems (CSCO). But continued decline by the tech-heavy NASDAQ reflected lingering valuation concerns.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington, where the House of Representatives will vote on a bill ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

After the Senate voted Monday to approve the bill extending funding for most agencies until January 30, the House is set to vote on the legislation within the next few hours.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Wednesday after OPEC's monthly report suggested that global supply now exceeds demand by about 500,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $2.62 or 4.31 percent at $58.40 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Parker-Hannifin
✅ JPMorgan Chase
✅ Dollarama

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12.11.25 Holcim - Milliardenübernahme nicht genug, weitere Zukäufe geplant
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
12.11.25 Zoll-Hoffnungen beflügeln SMI
12.11.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.11.2025
12.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch
12.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – 24‘000er-Marke zurückerobert
11.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf adidas AG
11.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Novartis, Roche, Straumann
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’345.20 19.25 BA8S6U
Short 13’597.74 13.81 SPZB3U
Short 14’147.07 8.64 BOKS7U
SMI-Kurs: 12’793.74 12.11.2025 17:30:54
Long 12’287.18 19.85 S5YBIU
Long 11’992.00 13.51 SRKBVU
Long 11’503.35 8.91 SK0BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rüstungsaktien unter der Lupe: Was RENK, Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und TKMS jetzt bewegt
Bayer-Aktie mit Plus: Bayer übertrifft Erwartungen trotz hoher Rückstellungen
Infineon-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Infineon hofft auf KI-Boom nach Umsatzrückgang
Auf und Ab bei DroneShield-Aktie: Anleger stecken nach Pannen-Meldung zwischen Hoffen und Bangen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Siemens-Aktie mit Plus: Siemens plant Abspaltung eines Drittels der Healthineers-Anteile
Idorsia-Aktie in Grün: Idorsia mit positiven Studiendaten zu Aprocitentan bei resistenter Hypertonie
Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Donnerstagshandel in der Verlustzone
NVIDIAs grösste Konkurrenten: Alphabet vs. Meta - Welche Aktie führt im KI-Wettrennen?
Swiss Life-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Swiss Life bleibt nach neun Monaten im Wachstumsmodus

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
01:36 GNW-News: iHerb startet mit seinem jährlichen Black Friday- und Cyber Monday-Verkaufsevent in die weltweite Geschenkesaison
23:37 US-Münzanstalt prägt letzten Penny
23:36 G7-Gruppe kritisiert China für Russland-Unterstützung
23:21 WDH: Cisco nach überraschend gutem Jahresstart optimistischer - Aktie legt zu
23:17 Cisco wird nach überraschend gutem Jahresstart optimistischer - Aktie legt zu
23:15 Grundsatzeinigung im Streit um Wehrdienst-Reform
22:53 ROUNDUP/Neue Mails zu Epstein: Demokraten erhöhen Druck auf Trump
22:32 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow auf Rekordhoch - Nasdaq hinkt weiter nach
22:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow erreicht Rekordhoch - Nasdaq hinkt weiter nach
22:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Siemens auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 245 Euro