Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’187 -1.1%  SPI 16’792 -1.0%  Dow 42’216 0.3%  DAX 23’933 -0.4%  Euro 0.9353 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’371 -0.1%  Gold 3’317 0.8%  Bitcoin 87’453 -2.5%  Dollar 0.8226 -0.6%  Öl 64.0 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swisscom874251
Top News
Institutionelle Akzeptanz für XRP wächst mit Futures-Start - Unsicherheit durch SEC-Verfahren bleibt
Marktverschiebung in Europa: BYD distanziert Tesla bei E-Auto-Zulassungen
"Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Seine Top-Investitionen im ersten Quartal 2025
Finanzexperten und Jamie Dimon äussern Bedenken: Aktienmarkt unterschätzt Risiken
ETF-Auswahl leicht gemacht: So hilft der Tracking Error bei der Entscheidung
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
30.05.2025 01:18:48

Mild Upside Seen For Japan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one day after ending the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 750 points or 2 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 38,430-point plateau and it may open to the upside again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed, with tariff concerns continuing to linger. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Nikkei finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index rallied 710.58 points or 1.88 percent to finish at 38,432.98 after trading between 38,035.32 and 38,454.07.

Among the actives, Nissan Motor accelerated 5.95 percent, while Mazda Motor spiked 3.28 percent, Toyota Motor soared 3.91 percent, Honda Motor surged 4.62 percent, Softbank Group improved 1.38 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial jumped 2.14 percent, Mizuho Financial collected 0.65 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial strengthened 1.54 percent, Mitsubishi Electric increased 1.48 percent, Sony Group rallied 3.90 percent, Panasonic Holdings gained 4.01 percent and Hitachi advanced 2.85 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Thursday, faded midday but bounced higher into the close.

The Dow climbed 117.03 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 42,215.73, while the NASDAQ added 74.93 points or 0.39 percent to close at 19,175.87 and the S&P 500 rose 23.62 points or 0.40 percent to end at 5,912.17.

Early buying interest was generated in reaction to news that a federal court blocked President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on imports from U.S. trade partners from going into effect.

But the Trump administration immediately appealed the decision, and an appeals court temporarily paused the lower court's ruling later in the day.

A positive reaction to earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA) also contributed to initial strength on Wall Street after the company reported fiscal first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Crude oil futures moved sharply lower Thursday amid lingering supply concerns amid the possibility OPEC may accelerate oil production hikes in July. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery tumbled $0.90 or 1.5 percent to $60.94 a barrel.

Closer to home, Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data today, including April numbers for unemployment, industrial production retail sales, construction orders and housing starts, plus May figures for Tokyo inflation.

The jobless rate (2.5 percent) and the jobs/applicant ratio (1.26) are both expected to hold steady. Industrial production is expected to slip 1.4 percent on month after rising 0.2 percent in March. Retail sales are seen higher by 2.9 percent on year, easing from 3.1 percent in the previous month.

Construction orders are expected to fall 0.5 percent on year after adding 3.5 percent in March. Construction orders are tipped to tumble 18.2 percent after surging 39.1 percent a month earlier. In April, Tokyo overall inflation was up 3.5 percent on year and core CPI rose 3.4 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Techn., Cintas & Deutsche Boerse mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Trane Technologies
✅ Cintas
✅ Deutsche Boerse

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio:

Inside Trading & Investment

29.05.25 Logo WHS Kostenlose E-Books für Trader: Wissen, Strategien & Tipps
28.05.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
28.05.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Weltraumwirtschaft – Drang nach oben/US-Fastfoodketten – Gedämpfter Appetit
28.05.25 Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht
28.05.25 Die Skepsis überwiegt
28.05.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio:
27.05.25 Julius Bär: 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Bayer AG
27.05.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Partners Group, Sandoz, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’651.48 18.74 B0LSNU
Short 12’883.91 13.50 SS4MTU
Short 13’353.35 8.78 B02SIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’186.74 28.05.2025 17:30:26
Long 11’718.54 19.68 BQUSIU
Long 11’422.01 13.27 BH2SIU
Long 10’974.07 8.85 BAOSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Titel hatte Jeremy Grantham im ersten Quartal 2025 im Depot
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Plus: NVIDIA wächst bei Umsatz und Gewinn stärker als erwartet
US-Bundesberufungsgericht kippt Zoll-Stopp: Trumps Strafzölle dürfen wieder greifen
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: S&P sieht Deutsche Telekom im Aufwind - Rating-Ausblick positiv
5 Aktien mit Langfrist-Potenzial: Was die Papiere von TSMC, CrowdStrike & Co. so besonders macht
NVIDIA-Bilanz und US-Zölle im Fokus: SMI in Feiertagspause -- DAX schliesst unter 24.000er-Marke -- US-Börsen gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Aufwind
SAP-Konkurrent Salesforce übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen im ersten Quartal - Salesforce-Aktie nach kritischen Stimmen schwach
Tesla-Aktie von Musks Politik-Aus angetrieben - Kimbal Musk schlägt Aktien los
Top-Investor schichtet um: Bei welcher unterschätzten KI-Aktie Ken Griffin kräftig aufstockte
BYD Aktie News: BYD am Nachmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen

Top-Rankings

"Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Seine Top-Investitionen im ersten Quartal 2025
Im Depot von Starinvestor Michael Burry bleibt selten ein Stein auf dem anderen. Auch im ersten ...
Bildquelle: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images
Diese Titel hatte Jeremy Grantham im ersten Quartal 2025 im Depot
"Mehr ist mehr" schien das Motto des Investors im vergangenen Quartal gewesen zu sein, denn Gran ...
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Start ins Börsenjahr: So positionierte sich Stanley Druckenmiller im ersten Quartal 2025
Stetige Veränderung im Depot des milliardenschweren US-Investors Stanley Druckenmiller zeigt sic ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}