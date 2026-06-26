Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’232 0.8%  SPI 20’051 0.7%  Dow 51’921 0.1%  DAX 24’995 1.0%  Euro 0.9212 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’268 0.9%  Gold 4’028 0.7%  Bitcoin 48’548 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8097 0.0%  Öl 74.8 2.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Micron Technology951691Idorsia36346343Alcon43249246Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Sunrise Communications138622040VAT31186490
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Rollverluste bei VIX-ETFs als versteckter Renditekiller - Was Anleger wissen sollten
Raumfahrt & Kritische Mineralien: Auf dieses Weise könnte SpaceX-Aktie von Seltenen Erden profitieren
Coinbase for Agents: Zugriff für KI-Agenten auf Krypto-Trading und Zahlungen
Warum Goldman Sachs bei Gold jetzt vorsichtiger wird
Coinbase-CEO zuversichtlich: Bitcoin dürfte seinen Boden bei 60'000 Dollar gefunden haben
Suche...
eToro entdecken
26.06.2026 03:15:54

Mild Upside Seen For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market turned lower again on Thursday, one day after ending the five-day losing streak in which it had given up more than 1,500 points or more than 6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 23,075-point plateau and it's looking at a fairly flat lead on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on continuing tensions in the Middle East and weak economic data. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed to lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index tanked 335.27 points or 1.43 percent to finish at 23,076.91 after trading between 22,978.59 and 23,388.50.

Among the actives, AIA and China Merchants Bank both dropped 1.97 percent, while Alibaba Group plunged 4.43 percent, Baidu crashed 3.45 percent, Bank of China cratered 5.31 percent, BOC Hong Kong dipped 0.43 percent, China Construction Bank contracted 2.24 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.56 percent, China Mobile slid 0.51 percent, China Petroleum & Chemical slipped 1.20 percent, China Shenhua Energy tanked 3.15 percent, CITIC sank 1.83 percent, CNOOC tumbled 2.75 percent, Hong Kong Exchange fell 1.24 percent, HSBC perked 0.07 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China slumped 2.07 percent, JD.com declined 2.32 percent, Lenovo Group surged 4.62 percent, Meituan retreated 2.44 percent, NetEase skidded 2.05 percent, Nongfu Spring spiked 2.76 percent, PetroChina stumbled 2.46 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 1.70 percent, Semiconductor Manufacturing jumped 1.42 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties soared 2.81 percent, Tencent Holdings shed 1.73 percent, Xiaomi Corporation surrendered 2.87 percent, WuXi AppTec rallied 2.33 percent and Zijin Mining plummeted 4.76 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened slightly higher on Thursday but spent most of the day bouncing back and forth across the line, finally ending mixed.

The Dow added 71.72 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 51,920.62, while the NASDAQ slumped 118.03 points or 0.46 percent to end at 25,358.60 and the S&P 500 dipped 0.73 points or 0.01 percent to close at 7,357.49.

The aimless trade came as investors digested a slew of economic data and some corporate news, including earnings update from Micron Technology - which rallied on stronger-than-expected earnings and an upward revision in revenue forecast.

In economic news, the Labor Department showed the core PCE price index - which is the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of underlying inflation - moved further above the Federal Reserve's percent target. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders dropped more than expected, while jobless claims were down from a week earlier and GDP slowed in the first quarter.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in the Middle East as tensions along the Strait of Hormuz persist.

Crude oil prices jumped on Thursday as supply disruption threats reappeared after a projectile hit a cargo ship near Oman across the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was up $1.49 or 2.12 percent at $71.83 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Nike: In der Abseitsfalle

Kommende Woche präsentiert der weltgrösste Sportartikelkonzern Quartals- und Jahreszahlen. Zwar sprechen die Erfolge der von Nike an der Fussball-WM ausgestatteten Mannschaften dafür, dass der Branchenriese optimistische Töne anschlägt. Der Dow Jones Titel droht dennoch nach unten auszubrechen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet & STMicroelectronics mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Woodward
✅ Howmet Aerospace
✅ STMicroelectronics

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet & STMicroelectronics mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

25.06.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Ausblick 2. Halbjahr – Ein echter Balanceakt/Partners Group – Bodenbildung als Ziel
25.06.26 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall, TKMS und Micron Technology im Fokus
25.06.26 SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
25.06.26 Enterprise-Software unter Druck: SAP, Oracle und IBM im Fokus
24.06.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet & STMicroelectronics mit François Bloch
23.06.26 Julius Bär: 16.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
19.06.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Micron Technology
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’824.76 19.61 STVB4U
Short 15’134.99 13.57 SK3BLU
Short 15’727.43 8.66 SLYBHU
SMI-Kurs: 14’231.96 25.06.2026 17:31:50
Long 13’668.63 19.75 S2B93U
Long 13’361.70 13.91 SHB7NU
Long 12’805.75 8.99 S4KBXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: DZ BANK bewertet mit Kaufen
Aktien von NVIDIA, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla und Co. in gefährlichem Bereich: Was die Korrektur der Magnificent Seven bedeutet
Micron Technology-Aktie springt auf Rekordhoch: Mega-Gewinnexplosion sorgt für Euphorie
SpaceX-Aktie kaufen? Was Warren Buffett raten würde
Experten-Urteil nach den Zahlen: Steht die Micron-Aktie mit einem historischen Ausbruch
Strategy (ex MicroStrategy) Aktie News: Strategy (ex MicroStrategy) am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Kurseinbussen
Bayer-Aktie dank Entscheidung des US-Supreme Court im Glyphosat-Streit zweistellig im Plus
Apple-Aktie verliert: MacBooks und iPads werden teurer
Jefferies & Company Inc.: UBS-Aktie erhält Buy
Coinbase-CEO zuversichtlich: Bitcoin dürfte seinen Boden bei 60'000 Dollar gefunden haben

Top-Rankings

KW 25: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 25: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 25: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.