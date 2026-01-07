Mild Upside Seen For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, improving almost 1,100 points or 4.2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 26,710-point plateau and it may see continued strength at the open on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be positive, despite several of the regional bourses already at record closing highs. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to at least open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the property stocks and technology companies.

For the day, the index rallied 363.21 points or 1.38 percent to finish at 26,710.45 after trading between 26,498.36 and 26,858.13.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group slumped 1.31 percent, while Alibaba Health Info soared 3.95 percent, ANTA Sports rallied 2.86 percent, China Life Insurance surged 4.29 percent, China Mengniu Dairy perked 0.20 percent, China Resources Land vaulted 2.40 percent, CITIC strengthened 2.15 percent, CNOOC rose 0.76 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical shed 0.34 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 1.11 percent, Haier Smart Home gained 0.87 percent, Hang Lung Properties accelerated 2.89 percent, Henderson Land increased 1.20 percent, Hengan International stumbled 2.57 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gathered 0.42 percent, JD.com improved 1.58 percent, Lenovo and Xiaomi Corporation both dropped 1.47 percent, Li Auto jumped 2.41 percent, Li Ning spiked 3.20 percent, Meituan collected 0.66 percent, New World Development sank 0.41 percent, Nongfu Spring climbed 1.77 percent, Techtronic Industries expanded 2.34 percent, WuXi Biologics advanced 1.73 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened in the green on Tuesday and trended higher through the day, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 484.90 points or 0.99 percent to finish at a record high 49,462.08, while the NASDAQ climbed 151.35 points or 0.65 percent to end at 23,547.17 and the S&P 500 gained 42.77 points or 0.62 percent to close at 6,944.82, also a record.

The Dow benefitted from a sharp increase by shares of Amazon (AMZN) after it announced it is rolling out Alexa.com to Alexa+ Early Access customers in what is seen as an effort to more directly compete with ChatGPT and Gemini.

The continued advance by the broader markets came despite a lack of major catalysts, as traders look ahead to the release of several key U.S. economic reports in the coming days.

The highlight of the week may be the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday. That data could impact the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Tuesday as investors booked profits while analyzing the consequences of Saturday's swift U.S. military operation in Venezuela on global oil supply. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was down $1.11 or 1.90 percent at $57.21 per barrel.