Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’804 -0.9%  SPI 13’929 -0.9%  Dow 30’630 -0.5%  DAX 12’520 -1.9%  Euro 0.9857 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’397 -1.7%  Gold 1’710 -1.5%  Bitcoin 20’152 1.8%  Dollar 0.9839 0.0%  Öl 99.7 -0.1% 
1 Aktie gratis

15.07.2022 01:02:13

Mild Upside Predicted For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market headed south again on Thursday, one session after snapping the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 30 points or 1.3 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,320-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on continuing concerns over inflation, recession and interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financials, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index slipped 6.29 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 2,322.32 after trading between 2,307.69 and 2,338.29. Volume was 344 million shares worth 6.4 trillion won. There were 433 gainers and 418 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 1.73 percent, while KB Financial rose 0.11 percent, Hana Financial tanked 2.38 percent, Samsung Electronics dropped 0.86 percent, Samsung SDI soared 2.46 percent, LG Electronics dropped 0.99 percent, Naver stumbled 1.68 percent, LG Chem rallied 2.51 percent, Lotte Chemical added 0.30 percent, S-Oil advanced 0.78 percent, SK Innovation soared 3.60 percent, POSCO retreated 1.55 percent, SK Telecom declined 1.61 percent, KEPCO slumped 1.60 percent, Hyundai Motor shed 0.54 percent, Hyundai Mobis gained 0.71 percent, Kia Motors skidded 1.25 percent and SK Hynix was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed and flat as the major averages shook off a sharply lower open on Thursday, improving as the day progressed and ending little changed on opposite sides of the line.

The Dow shed 142.62 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 30,630.17, while the NASDAQ rose 3.60 points or 0.03 percent to close at 11,251.19 and the S&P 500 slid 11.40 points or 0.30 percent to end at 3,790.38.

The early weakness on Wall Street reflected disappointing earnings news from financial giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Morgan Stanley (MS), which both missed expectations.

Concerns about inflation and higher interest rates also continued to weigh on the markets after the Labor Department reported that U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in June.

Another report from the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly inched higher last week.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Thursday as concerns about the outlook for energy demand resurfaced amid fears of a possible recession due to rising interest rates. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended lower by $0.52 or 0.5 percent at $95.78 a barrel.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

14.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
14.07.22 US-Pharmakonzern Merck plant Zukauf von Krebsspezialisten
14.07.22 Marktüberblick: DAX schloss leicht schwächer
14.07.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
14.07.22 SMI - Erholungsbewegung beendet?
14.07.22 US-Berichtssaison Teil I – Abgeschwächtes Wachstum / US-Berichtssaison Teil II – Energie-Sektor legt kräftig zu
14.07.22 MarketFlow Live - Delta misses ✈️ Stocks whipsaw 📊 Bank earnings 💸 Producer inflation💡 USD strength📈
12.07.22 Preview – 2. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit (Annual) 2022 | BX Swiss TV
08.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Brent Rohöl (Brent Crude Oil), WTI Rohöl (WTI Crude Oil)
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’256.78 17.24 USSM6U
Short 11’489.76 12.53 WSSMBU
Short 11’846.46 8.83 WSSM2U
SMI-Kurs: 10’803.64 14.07.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’318.14 18.42 JSSMVU
Long 10’032.07 12.39 DSSMQU
Long 9’539.54 7.95 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Banken im Blick: US-Börsen schliessen nach Aufholjagd uneinheitlich -- SMI letztendlich leichter -- DAX zum Handelsschluss unter Druck -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
Von der Konkurrenz überholt? Ford und General Motors könnten an Marktführer Tesla vorbeiziehen
Swatch-Aktie fällt dennoch an die Nulllinie zurück: Swatch kann Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr klar steigern
Swiss Steel-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Swiss Steel kann sich über eine markante Gewinnsteigerung im zweiten Quartal freuen
Franken-Euro-Parität zeitweise überschritten: Wird der Franken noch stärker?
Diese Tipps gibt Shark Tank-Star Kevin O'Leary jungen Tradern
JPMorgan-Aktie mit deutlichen Abschlägen: JPMorgan unterbricht Aktienrückkauf wegen Gewinnrückgang
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger im Sinkflug
SNB-Aktie fester: SNB warnt vor Kürzung der Ausschüttungen an Bund und Kantone
Goldpreis: US-Inflationsschock kann Goldpreis nicht zu Steigerung verhelfen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit