Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’351 0.2%  SPI 18’407 0.1%  Dow 49’266 0.6%  DAX 25’127 0.0%  Euro 0.9313 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’904 -0.3%  Gold 4’478 0.5%  Bitcoin 72’793 0.0%  Dollar 0.7988 0.0%  Öl 62.7 3.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529Roche1203204Partners Group2460882UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Logitech2575132Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526
Top News
Jim Chanos warnt: Bilanzierungsrisiken könnten Tech-Aktien und NVIDIA-Partner treffen
Chainalysis Report 2025: Krypto-Diebstähle erreichen neuen Rekord - SOL und ETH besonders betroffen
Hebel-ETFs: Ihr Schlüssel zu höheren Renditen
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Bill Ackman bringt SpaceX-Börsengang per SPARC ins Spiel
Bitcoin unter Druck: Der leise Rückzug der Langfrist-Investoren und der Blick auf 2026
Suche...
eToro entdecken
09.01.2026 03:01:20

Mild Rebound Called For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had improved more than 25 points or 2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,250-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets offers little clarity ahead of key U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and roughly flat and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The SET finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the food, industrial, property, resource, service and technology sectors.

For the day, the index plunged 27.22 points or 2.13 percent to finish at 1,253.60 after trading between 1,251.40 and 1,268.61. Volume was 5.572 billion shares worth 48.218 billion baht. There were 308 decliners and 142 gainers, with 209 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.63 percent, while Thailand Airport rose 0.49 percent, Asset World stumbled 1.90 percent, Banpu skidded 0.99 percent, Bangkok Bank rallied 2.06 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical slipped 0.51 percent, B. Grimm fell 0.68 percent, BTS Group declined 1.74 percent, CP All Public slumped 1.15 percent, Energy Absolute plunged 3.55 percent, Gulf retreated 1.73 percent, Kasikornbank vaulted 1.57 percent, Krung Thai Bank jumped 1.77 percent, Krung Thai Card tumbled 1.89 percent, PTT Oil & Retail gained 0.73 percent, PTT Global Chemical dropped 0.90 percent, SCG Packaging shed 0.54 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.72 percent, Siam Concrete lost 0.50 percent, True Corporation sank 0.89 percent, TTB Bank advanced 0.99 percent and Charoen Pokphand Foods, PTT, PTT Exploration and Production, Thai Oil and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday and spent much of the day on opposite sides of the line and ending the same way.

The Dow climbed 270.03 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 49,266.11, while the NASDAQ sank 104.26 points or 0.44 percent to end at 23,480.02 and the S&P 500 perked 0.51 points or 0.01 percent to close at 6,921.44.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report later today.

The jobs data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its January 27-28 meeting but is seen as likely to cut rates by at least another quarter point in the coming months.

Ahead of the monthly jobs report, a report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged up slightly less than expected last week.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Thursday as data showed a decline in the U.S. crude inventories, offsetting global oversupply concerns and supporting prices. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $1.70 or 3.04 percent at $57.69 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

08.01.26 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Amrize Ltd
08.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Global Quantum Leaders Index – Startschuss für einen Megatrend/Eli Lilly / Novo Nordisk – Preiskampf und Patentsieg
08.01.26 Marktüberblick: Siemens-Aktie gesucht
08.01.26 Vontobel’s Schweizer Aktienfavoriten («Top Picks») für das Jahr 2026
08.01.26 SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
07.01.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’880.66 19.31 SYNBEU
Short 14’156.14 13.74 S0WBHU
Short 14’700.21 8.77 SGXB8U
SMI-Kurs: 13’350.82 08.01.2026 17:31:01
Long 12’759.24 19.31 SFDBEU
Long 12’480.32 13.74 SXEBEU
Long 11’955.58 8.94 SZDBEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trump schiesst gegen US-Rüstungskonzerne - Folgen für die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS?
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Übernahme von Quantum Circuits setzt neuen Meilenstein
Goldpreis: Bergab vor Datenflut vom US-Arbeitsmarkt
DroneShield-Aktie mit Atempause: Rekordaufträge, neue Führung und ADF-Kooperation
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Neue Vorgaben für chinesische Bestellungen des H200-Chips
Shell rechnet mit Produktionsanstieg, Downstream belastet Gewinn - Aktie in Rot
Siemens Aktie News: Siemens am Vormittag im Plus
Bitcoin unter Druck: Der leise Rückzug der Langfrist-Investoren und der Blick auf 2026
Canopy Growth Aktie News: Canopy Growth am Nachmittag mit Kursplus
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon tendiert am Donnerstagnachmittag nordwärts

Top-Rankings

KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
01:00 OTS: Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung / Datenanalyse offenbart wachsende Kluft: ...
23:24 Trump zu Abrüstungsvertrag: 'Wenn er ausläuft, läuft er aus'
23:05 'FT': US-Pharmakonzern Merck vor Milliardenkauf von Revolution Medicines
22:52 US-Autoriese General Motors schreibt Milliarden auf Elektroautos und China ab
22:25 Funk von kritischer Infrastruktur in Deutschland leicht abhörbar
22:21 Vance über getötete Frau: 'Opfer linker Ideologie'
22:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: 'Old Economy' hilft Dow voran
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: 'Old Economy' hilft Dow voran
21:49 ROUNDUP: Rohstoffriesen Glencore und Rio Tinto sprechen wieder über Fusion
21:45 ROUNDUP: Iran-Proteste spitzen sich zu - Internet-Blackout