SMI 12'702 2.0%  SPI 17'503 1.9%  Dow 47'928 1.2%  DAX 24'088 0.5%  Euro 0.9275 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5'726 1.1%  Gold 4'127 0.3%  Bitcoin 82'527 -3.2%  Dollar 0.8009 -0.5%  Öl 65.1 1.6% 
12.11.2025 03:00:53

Mild Rebound Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the five-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 15 points or 1.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,300-point plateau although it's expected to move back to the upside again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat amid optimism about an end to the record-setting U.S. government shutdown. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the industrial, service, resource and financial shares were mitigated by support from the food and consumer companies.

For the day, the index lost 5.79 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 1,300.47 after trading between 1,297.63 and 1,309.86. Volume was 6.570 billion shares worth 32.340 billion baht. There were 239 decliners and 210 gainers, with 203 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport spiked 1.80 percent, while Asset World stumbled 1.82 percent, Banpu improved 0.82 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.65 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical lost 0.54 percent, B. Grimm declined 1.91 percent, BTS Group retreated 1.45 percent, CP All Public dropped 1.10 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods soared 3.85 percent, Energy Absolute accelerated 3.42 percent, Gulf slumped 1.14 percent, Kasikornbank shed 0.55 percent, Krung Thai Card jumped 1.75 percent, PTT Oil & Retail sank 0.70 percent, PTT Exploration and Production added 0.47 percent, PTT Global Chemical tumbled 1.93 percent, SCG Packaging vaulted 1.71 percent, Siam Commercial Bank skidded 1.15 percent, Thai Oil rallied 1.39 percent, TTB Bank climbed 1.10 percent and Krung Thai Bank, Siam Concrete, Advanced Info, True Corporation, PTT and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is incongruous as the major averages opened mixed and ultimately finished the same way.

The Dow jumped 559.33 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 47,927.96, while the NASDAQ slumped 58.87 points or 0.25 percent to close at 23,468.30 and the S&P 500 rose 14.18 points or 0.21 percent to end at 6,846.61.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders express some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets - especially the possibility of a tech bubble - following recent volatility.

However, valuation concerns continue to hang over the markets, as traders had largely shrugged off worries about the economic impact of the shutdown.

A sharp increase by the price of crude oil has also contributed to considerable strength among energy stocks, which are moving higher along with biotechnology and healthcare stocks.

On the other hand, semiconductor stocks have come under pressure, dragging the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 2.0 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Dienstagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
DEUTZ Aktie News: DEUTZ am Dienstagvormittag mit Verlusten
Idorsia-Aktie in Grün: Idorsia mit positiven Studiendaten zu Aprocitentan bei resistenter Hypertonie
HENSOLDT Aktie News: HENSOLDT mit herben Abschlägen am Mittag
Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Donnerstagshandel in der Verlustzone
NVIDIAs grösste Konkurrenten: Alphabet vs. Meta - Welche Aktie führt im KI-Wettrennen?
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Warren Buffett übergibt Führung an Greg Abel und erhöht Spendentempo
Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart leichter
Diageo senkt Prognose mit Verweis auf niedrigeren China-Absatz

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
04:19 GNW-News: JETOUR Media Alliance Tech Tour 2025 erfolgreich abgeschlossen
23:10 ROUNDUP/Kaliforniens Gouverneur: 'Trump ist nur vorübergehend'
22:30 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow weiter erholt - Nasdaq-Stimmung getrübt
22:21 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow-Erholung geht weiter - Nasdaq-Stimmung getrübt
22:08 ROUNDUP: Verletzte nach Siedlerangriff im Westjordanland
22:05 ROUNDUP 2: Durchsuchungen wegen Bestechung in Kiew auch bei Minister
21:34 Wetterextreme treffen Entwicklungsstaaten am härtesten
21:13 Devisen: Euro steigt auf den höchsten Stand seit Ende Oktober
20:19 ROUNDUP/Krise in Brandenburg: Vier BSW-Abgeordnete verlassen Partei
20:16 Ex-Minister Lindner wechselt als Manager in die Autobranche