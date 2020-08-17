+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
17.08.2020 01:00:04

Mild Easing Seen For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Friday, one session after it had ended the four-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 30 points or 2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,565-point plateau and it may tick lower again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement, with investors expected to take a wait-and-see attitude amidst a lack of catalysts. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the red.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index sank 11.83 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 1,564.59 after trading between 1,561.18 and 1,579.63. Volume was 10.456 billion shares worth 5.153 billion ringgit. There were 981 decliners and 213 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove plummeted 4.72 percent, while Hartalega Holdings plunged 3.26 percent, Hong Leong Bank tanked 1.86 percent, Genting tumbled 1.74 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings jumped 1.50 percent, CIMB Group skidded 1.39 percent, Genting Malaysia retreated 1.23 percent, RHB Capital declined 1.20 percent, AMMB Holdings climbed 1.00 percent, Digi.com advanced 0.97 percent, Axiata Group perked 0.95 percent, IHH Healthcare gathered 0.93 percent, Sime Darby Plantation dropped 0.78 percent, Press Metal sank 0.60 percent, Maxis shed 0.39 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.36 percent, Dialog Group fell 0.27 percent, MISC added 0.25 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong eased 0.18 percent and Petronas Chemicals, Sime Darby, Public Bank, Maybank and IOI Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little guidance as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 34.32 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 27,931.02, while the NASDAQ fell 23.20 points or 0.21 percent to end at 11,019.30 and the S&P 500 eased 0.58 points or 0.02 percent to close at 3,372.85. For the week, the Dow jumped 1.8 percent, the NASDAQ rose 0.1 percent and S&P gained 0.6 percent.

Traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets. With earnings season passed and talks about a new coronavirus relief bill at a stalemate, traders may be unsure about the next catalyst to drive the markets.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales jumped less than expected in July, while the Federal Reserve reported a jump in U.S. industrial production that matched estimates. Also, the University of Michigan unexpectedly noted a slight improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in August.

Oil prices trimmed its losses on Friday despite retail sales and industrial production numbers for July continuing to point to weak recovery in China. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 25 cents, or 0.60 percent, at $42.07 but gained more than 2 percent for the week.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 353.70
-0.06 %
Swisscom 505.00
-0.20 %
CieFinRichemont 59.90
-0.23 %
Zurich Insur Gr 344.10
-0.32 %
CS Group 10.43
-0.33 %
Roche Hldg G 310.70
-1.49 %
Lonza Grp 555.40
-1.66 %
Sika 207.40
-1.80 %
Alcon 55.82
-1.93 %
Givaudan 3’747.00
-2.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
14.08.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14.08.20
SMI-Bullen bleiben in Lauerstellung
14.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Pullback an Trendkanal / EUR/USD – Vor Abwärtskorrektur?
13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
12.08.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wie entwickelt sich der Bitcoin-Kurs? Kryptowährung könnte Seitwärtsbewegung fortsetzen
Trump: Prüfe Verbot von chinesischem Tech-Giganten Alibaba in USA
Apple-Aktiensplit zum Monatsende: Folgen für den Dow Jones-Index
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Produktionskürzungen verringert: Wie OPEC und Verbündete den Ölpreis und die Rohölproduktion begünstigen wollen
US-Dollar schwach: Analyst sieht "Crash-Risiko" für den Greenback
Griechenland verschärft Corona-Beschränkungen
CureVac-Aktie startet stark an US-Börse - Aktie +250 Prozent
Wieso sich der Euro zum Franken kaum verändert - US-Dollar auf Stand vom Frühhandel
CureVac-Aktien vor Börsengang stark gefragt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schweizer Börse mit schwachem Wochenausklang: SMI & Co. mit Verlust -- US-Börsen letztlich kaum bewegt -- DAX schliesst tiefer-- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend fester ins Wochenende
Die heimischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag mit negativen Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schwächer. Der Dow Jones kommt vor dem Wochenende nicht vom Fleck. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche grösstenteils auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB