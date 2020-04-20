20.04.2020 17:51:00

MIL-COMM Introduces SUPPRESSOR X® A Next-Generation Cleaning Solution For Suppressors

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIL-COMM, a leading innovator of U.S. military weaponry maintenance products, is introducing SUPPRESSOR X® -- an advanced cleaning solution engineered for fast and efficient suppressor cleaning, it was announced to today by Charles Furlong, President & CEO, MIL-COMM Products Company.

SUPPRESSOR X® is a unique new spray-on, wipe-off/wash-off, cleaning product that works to quickly dissolve heavy carbon buildup without the use of heavy chemicals or toxic solvents.

"We've formulated an extremely advanced cleaning solution powered by proprietary microbial agents that work quickly and are entirely safe for the end-user," Mr. Furlong said in making the announcement. "In keeping with MIL-COMM's long history of developing gun care products engineered with unique technology, SUPPRESSOR X® sets a new standard for suppressor cleaning solutions," Furlong added.

Cleaning should always be performed using directions provided by each individual
suppressor manufacturer. Typical cleaning with SUPPRESSOR X® calls for the solution to be
sprayed on suppressor parts, left to soak for approximately 30-minutes and then simply
wiped off or washed off. For sealed designs, the product should be sprayed inside the can
and flushed with water after 30 minutes. The spray-canister containing SUPPRESSOR X® is
an air-pressurized can that contains no VOC's and is 100% environmentally friendly.

SUPPRESSOR X® is also an ideal cleaning solution for barrel extensions and other hard to
clean gun parts.

MIL-COMM will distribute SUPPRESSOR X® in partnership with leading suppressor manufacturers and industry distributors. SUPPRESSOR X® is currently available online from Silencer Shop at SILENCERSHOP.COM in Accessories/Gun Cleaning.

MIL-COMM Products Company – makers of best-selling TW25B® synthetic gun grease --
engineers and manufactures extreme performance, anti-friction metal treatments and
biodegradable cleaners, serving all branches of the U.S. Military, U.S. Special Forces,
more than 20 U.S. allied forces worldwide as well as major defense contractors and leading
firearms manufacturers.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mil-comm-introduces-suppressor-x-a-next-generation-cleaning-solution-for-suppressors-301043604.html

SOURCE MIL-COMM PRODUCTS COMPANY

