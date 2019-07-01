Mikros Systems Announces Additional Navy Funding for Support of the ADEPT® Program

PRINCETON, N.J., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikros Systems Corporation (OTCQB: MKRS), an advanced technology company specializing in electronic systems technology for advanced maintenance in military, industrial and commercial applications, announced today that it has received additional funding of almost $1.0 million to provide engineering, technical and logistics support for its ADEPT® (Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset) maintenance workstation product. Mikros Systems has received over $2.5 million in U.S. Navy funding to support engineering and technical support of the ADEPT product line over the last twelve months.

ADEPT is deployed on U.S. Navy guided-missile cruisers and destroyers to assist sailors in maintaining and optimizing the performance of critical systems, including advanced radars such as the AN/SPY-1 phased array radar used by the Aegis combat system. Mikros Systems supports the 226 ADEPT systems currently deployed throughout the world from its Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and Largo, Florida facilities.

Additional information regarding the Company's financial data may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 10-K may be accessed at www.sec.gov or at the Company's website at www.mikrossystems.com.

About Mikros

Mikros Systems Corporation is an advanced technology company specializing in the development and production of electronic systems technology for advanced maintenance in military, industrial and commercial applications. Classified by the U.S. Department of Defense as a small business, its capabilities include technology management, electronic systems engineering and integration, radar systems engineering, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence systems engineering, and communications engineering.

