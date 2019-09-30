+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
30.09.2019 20:15:00

Mike Rowe's Foundation Awards 200 Work Ethic Scholarships with Support from Koch

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The mikeroweWORKS Foundation has awarded $700,000 in work ethic scholarships to 200 future tradespeople in 42 states, of which Koch Industries and the Charles Koch Foundation contributed $250,000.

Mike Rowe Works Foundation Awards 200 Work Ethic Scholarships with Support from Koch

The Work Ethic Scholarship Program focuses on training Americans for skilled jobs that are in demand. Since the program's inception, the mikeroweWORKS Foundation has granted, or helped facilitate the granting of, more than $3 million dollars in work ethic scholarships to help close the skills gap.

Koch Industries, its subsidiaries, and the Charles Koch Foundation focus on pathways to opportunity and training America's workforce, which make partnering with the mikeroweWORKS Foundation a natural fit.

"Koch is thrilled to continue our work with the mikeroweWORKS Foundation as they pave the way in providing skills training and career opportunity to Americans across the country. Trade and technical education is vital to closing the skills gap and helps lead to good-paying, life-long careers. We are passionate about their mission as Koch continues to promote an environment where people succeed by creating value for others. We look forward to continuing our work together," said Meredith Olson, vice president of public affairs for Koch Industries.

"Thanks to extraordinary generosity of the Charles Koch Foundation and Koch Industries, my foundation has been able to assist far more work ethic scholarship recipients than ever before," said Mike Rowe, founder of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation. "Their support, financial and otherwise, has been invaluable."

In addition to the Work Ethic Scholarship Program, Koch is partnering with the mikeroweWORKS Foundation to help elevate Rowe's S.W.E.A.T. Pledge through career and technical education and aptitude development.  Koch is helping to create awareness of the values embodied in the S.W.E.A.T. Pledge, which stands for "Skills and Work Ethic Aren't Taboo." The pledge promotes a collection of beliefs that outlines the importance of work ethic, personal responsibility, delayed gratification, and a positive attitude. All applicants of the Work Ethic Scholarship have signed the S.W.E.A.T. Pledge.

To learn more about Koch's partnership with the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, click here.

 

