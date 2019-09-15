Mighty Paw Launches Two New Products that Make Taking Your Dog on Adventures both Safer and Easier

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As most dog owners know, taking your furry friend out on trips and adventures can be an amazing and exciting experience. But with the inherently busy nature of parks, trails, and streets, it can also be a rather stressful ordeal.

With so many distractions for drivers in today's day in age, the added distraction of a loose dog in the car could be all it takes to move someone's focus off the road. This could result in potentially dangerous situations. It only takes a split second for an accident to occur and without a proper dog seat belt, it could have dire consequences for puppy passengers.

Anderson Moorer, a former paramedic (EMT-P), pet owner, and dog rescue volunteer pleads with drivers when he says, "I will tell you from experience that dogs are injured terribly in car accidents. They do not typically receive care in the field, and when their injuries are serious, they are not infrequently put down or left to die while the humans are cared for. Sometimes, the injuries sustained by seat-belt-wearing humans are minor while their dog, ejected from being unrestrained, is critically injured. Those lucky owners get to watch their friend's dying moments."

Being a company made up of dog parents, Mighty Paw knows what it's like traveling with dogs. The newly designed Mighty Paw Seat Belt has all the great benefits of their original Safety Belt, but with the added ease of clipping into the cars existing seat belt buckles. Constructed out of the same durable nylon that human's seat belts are made from and coupled with a rock climbers carabiner, this product is a must buy when traveling with your pets.

Traveling to a destination is one thing but dealing with crowded parks, trails or other environments, when you arrive can be a headache. Mighty Paw's re-visioned Sport Harness 2.0 is the perfect solution.

Many dog owners want the flexibility of giving their dog both the freedom to explore and having the option stop them from pulling when around other people and pets. The new Sport Harness 2.0 gives dog lovers the best of both worlds with two leash attachments, a front attachment that discourages pulling and a rear attachment that allows dogs to explore with freedom and ease.

Similar to their original Sport Harness, the Sport Harness 2.0 comes with comfortable padding throughout the neck and chest, with the added benefit of being full adjustable for the perfect fit every time. If that wasn't enough, the harness is fitted with quick release buckles that allow dog parents to put it on around their dog's neck instead of pulling over your dog's head. This product takes all the hassle out of dogs trips!

Mighty Paw has recently released their new Seat Belt and Sport Harness 2.0 on Amazon.com. To celebrate, Mighty Paw is giving away 10% off Amazon discount code for those interested in trying either of these products. To get yours now, visit redeem your coupon here. Discount codes are limited, so be sure to get yours today before they run out!

SOURCE Mighty Paw