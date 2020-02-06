Mighty Distributing System Announces New President and Vice President

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mighty Distributing System/Mighty Auto Parts is pleased to announce top-level organizational changes for 2020. Ken Voelker has split his role and will remain chief executive officer while promoting Josh D'Agostino to president. Newcomer, Chris Adams, has joined Mighty as vice president, franchise development and operations.

Josh D'Agostino joined Mighty as vice president, business development in 2016. In his latest role as executive vice president & chief development officer, he was responsible for the sales, franchise operations, and franchise development departments as well as the company-owned operations and competitive acquisitions. In his new role as president, Josh will also oversee the IT and human resources departments. Prior to joining Mighty, Josh was director, new business development for Genuine Parts Company/NAPA AUTO PARTS, a Fortune 250 company headquartered in Atlanta, GA. He focused on recruiting prospects for NAPA store ownership, competitive acquisitions, and managing a $250 million loan program guaranteed by Genuine Parts Company.

"It is a significant honor and responsibility to serve as Mighty's next president, and I'm grateful to Ken for this opportunity," said Josh. He continued, "We have tremendous franchisees, and I will do my absolute best to keep their trust and continue advancing Mighty's focus on supporting their businesses."

A new addition to the Mighty team is Chris Adams who takes on the role of vice president, franchise development & operations. For the last 16 years, Chris was with GreatAmerica Financial Services Corporation, which provides equipment financing to the automotive, healthcare, office equipment, construction, and communication industries. GreatAmerica is the largest independently owned small ticket financing company in the country. Chris started as an account manager, retail group and worked his way up to vice president and general manager, healthcare group.

Ken Voelker stated, "Josh has done an outstanding job building relationships with Mighty franchisees and has worked diligently to improve their performance. Chris is a great addition and we anticipate him contributing greatly to our development and operations efforts. Mighty has a bright future, and we are excited that our leadership team continues to evolve in a positive manner."

About Mighty Distributing System/Mighty Auto Parts

Mighty is headquartered in Norcross, GA and supports more than 100 U.S. distributors in 44 states as well as five international distributors. The Mighty System features local service, inventory management expertise, and training in conjunction with extensive offerings of OE quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants and shop supplies. The Mighty business model attracts independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers and new car dealerships across the nation and abroad. Mighty's unique approach of dealing directly and exclusively with automotive professionals began in 1963.

SOURCE Mighty Auto Parts