21.11.2019 12:32:00

MiG Corporation Negotiated With Potential Buyers of Export Version of MiG-35 at Dubai Airshow-2019

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of the joint exposition of PJSC UAC, MiG Corporation held a series of negotiations with potential buyers of the export version of the MiG-35 multirole fighter, and discussed maintenance and modernization of the earlier supplied aircraft.

"During the Soviet era, a number of the Middle East countries had received a total of more than 1000 MiG aircraft of the second, third and fourth generations. All of them had shown high effectiveness in local conflicts. Today we offer our advanced combat aircraft solutions for this market – multirole fighters that present the best combination of cost and combat effectiveness," noted General Director of JSC RAC MiG Ilya Tarasenko.

The export version of the multirole fighter features updated on-board radar equipment, as well as modified geometry airframe, which provides unique maneuverability characteristics when presented to up to 9G gravity load. Also, while designing the export modification of the aircraft, JSC RAC MiG came up with improved information and control system of the cockpit: the aircraft is equipped with the next-generation multifunctional indicators for the first time. The MiG-35 equipment package includes active electronically scanned array (AESA), capable of locking-on and tracking up to 30 aerial targets simultaneously; optoelectronic reconnaissance system, as well as an infrared search and track station for searching, tracking and viewing the air, ground and sea space.

The MIG-35 is equipped with RD-33MK engines, which, in combination with unique characteristics of the airframe, ensure unparalleled maneuverability, high thrust to weight ratio and air combat effectiveness. The modular airborne avionics system and open software architecture allow using all the available range of standard and advanced aircraft armaments and to integrate customer's weapons. The aircraft was presented to the public for the first time at a special multimedia exhibition located opposite the PJSC UAC chalet.

The visitors of the Dubai Airshow-2019 had the opportunity to explore the prototype of the MiG-35 multirole fighter more closely at the joint PJSC UAC exposition in the central pavilion. 

About the company:

Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG (part of PJSC UAC) is a full-cycle enterprise engaged in the development, production, distribution, after-sales service and modernization of aircraft, as well as training pilots and technical personnel. The product range of the company includes MiG-29K/KUB and MiG-29M/M2 fighters, MIG-31BM fighters-interceptors, the newest MIG-35 fighter, as well as educational and training equipment. Designers of RAC MiG are working on the new generation of aircraft, both manned and unmanned.

General Director – Ilya Sergeevich Tarasenko

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mig-corporation-negotiated-with-potential-buyers-of-export-version-of-mig-35-at-dubai-airshow-2019-300962939.html

SOURCE Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG

