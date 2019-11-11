Mifuki Tokyo Spa's Melasma Treatment was Imported to Singapore by Lifeworld Pte.Ltd

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Mifuki Perfect Skin" is applied for melasma treatment by the 6-star spa in Vietnam. Mifuki Tokyo Spa is one of the oldest ones in Vietnam, with a team of specialists having 20-year-experience. They did many thorough research and applied this treatment process that requires no fancy technologies. Only with massage therapies and cosmetic products exclusively in Mifuki Tokyo Spa, melasma is treated with reasonable costs. When compared to others, the highlight feature of this treatment process is to overcome melasma and leave no pain, no uncomfortable feeling for customers. They could easily get back to the normal work after the treatment.

The company in Singapore which imported this treatment from MIFUKI TOKYO SPA is Lifeworld Pte.Ltd which has many experiences in consulting and providing strategic solutions for business partners. Lifeworld Pte.Ltd (Tax code: 201706403W) was established on 7th March, 2019 located at 203 Henderson Road #09-08, Henderson Industrial Park Singapore 159546. Lifeworld is specialized in consulting and providing strategic solutions for business and partners.

Life World was involved in advising on the mortgage of property in Singapore for a A$55,000,000 construction facility in Australia. It also provided advice on a S$26,100,000 construction loan facility for the development of hotel on Sentosa Island. It also advised, negotiated and closed a S$148,000,000 loan facility for the acquisition of 180 units of condominiums. Moreover, it advised and closed in US$250,000,000 international bond offering. Advised on a US$57,000,000 project financing for 25,000 hectares of new oil palm plantation. It was also successful in procuring, arranging, negotiating and advising US$28,000,000 term loan facility from DBS Bank. It advised and closed an acquisition of 41% interests in PT Kideco Jaya Agung (one of the largest coal mining companies in Indonesia) for cash consideration of US$140 million in August 2004 and the acquisition of 5% interests in PT Kideco Jaya Agung and its other related companies for consideration of US$28 million in December 2006. Moreover, it contributed to advise on service solutions for 20 businesses in the aesthetic industry worth US$20,000,000 and closed a US$22 millionHong Kong joint venture (Politech Holdings Limited) between a Singapore company and a Cayman company in January 2005. It structured, negotiated, advised and closed US$140 million term loan facility provided by Korean financial institutions in August 2004. Such facility was awarded the South Korea Loan of the year by IFR Asia. Life World also advised and coordinated a US$ billion dollar joint venture for construction of mine-mouth power plant (4 x 600 MW) in South Sumatra, which involve Indonesian and China State-owned companies and advised and coordinated US$570 million project financing for a 1×660 MW power plant in Indonesia from banks of Japan and Korea.

On 25th October, 2019 Lifeworld officially signed The Technology Transfer Agreement in Melasma Treatment so-called "Mifuki Perfect Skin" from Mifuki Tokyo Spa, represented by Mr.Vu Hong Dang - Chief Operating Officer. He shared: "We have received many proposals from many business partners for collaboration. We accepted Lifeworld's Proposal in Technology Transfer because we could feel all dedicated and wholeheartedly wishes from Mr Cheng Tim Jin when reading his proposal. After doing thorough research about this company, we confidently put our trust to bring our Mifuki brand to cooperate with Lifeworld in Singapore by 'Mifuki Perfect Skin'."

Before signing the Technology Transfer Agreement, Mr. Cheng Tim Jin had sent The Business Partner Proposal to Madame Mifuki, with all his dedicated words. Mr Cheng Tim Jin, Director of Life World Pte.Ltd shared: " After 7 months working with Madame Mifuki - the founder of Mifuki Tokyo Spa, we could come to an agreement. Madame Mifuki is so talented and she always takes the value of branding as the first priority. Therefore, it took a long time for her to take it into thorough consideration before deciding to sign the transfer technology agreement."

Mifuki Tokyo Spa was founded in 1990, after her time living in and using these services in Japan. Madame decided to bring the "relaxing paradise" model from Japan to Vietnam. Located at 35 Ha Huy Tap Street, Tan Phong Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, it has attracted the wealthy around Sai Gon including Vietnamese, European, American, Japanese, Korean, Singaporean and etc coming to experience services during 20 years.

"Mifuki Perfect Skin" is the combination between many different treatment method using cosmetic products and massage therapies from Japan, Switzerland and others with a view to handling skin aging issues such as melasma, freckles, age spots, uneven skin colour, large pores, etc.

This treatment process was developed from 1999 when Mifuki Tokyo Spa applied massage therapies to help skin become firm and fade wrinkles. By 2000, Mifuki Tokyo Spa use fruit acids in both skincare and skin treatment. By 2001, applying natural-derived cosmetics to improve the dark, uneven skin tone. In 2012, ultrasound transmission was applied to help the skin absorb the nutrients effectively. In 2015, the application of Mifuki Perfect Skin was a combination of many non-surgical cosmetics methods.

The rejuvenation and melasma treatment process is performed in three phases:

Phrase 1: Removal of bad, scabrous and blackened skin

Fruit acids are absorbed into unwanted layers on the skin, peeling off the dead and scabrous skin layer that is usually insusceptible to other dead-cell removal chemicals. The acids are extracted from naturally available fruits and are not harmful to the body.

Phrase 2: Insertion of skin nutrients

Cells from lamb placenta are gently applied to the skin epidermis layer using specialized machines, providing the EGF that helps the skin's recreation and health.

Phrase 3: Caring, Nurturing and Protecting the skin

The skin was applied with Mifuki Tokyo Spa's exclusively cosmetic products extracted from nature. he skin's new cells will grow and the aging process is suppressed. At the same time, the skin is also nourished and protected from harmful elements in the surrounding environment.

This treatment process with reasonable costs helps to maintain the youth for many Vietnamese women. It is a good choice for the Singaporean in the upcoming time.

