SMI 10’496 0.1%  SPI 13’018 0.1%  Dow 29’299 -0.6%  DAX 13’137 0.4%  Euro 1.0809 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.5%  Gold 1’873 0.3%  Bitcoin 17’008 4.7%  Dollar 0.9115 0.0%  Öl 45.0 1.9% 

+++ Was bedeutet der "perfekte Sturm" aus Zentralbankmaßnahmen und wirtschaftlichen Turbulenzen für den Goldpreis? +++ -w-
20.11.2020 21:01:00

Midwest Record Label, OHTen Records, Celebrates Three Years in Business!

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating three years in business, OHTen Records is emerging out of the Midwest as one of the premier record companies of its time. Founded by serial entrepreneur Nicholas Crawford, this Ohio rooted label is growing by leaps and bounds—as it has managed to kick out viral artists, rapper Bae Bae Savo and teen sensational hip-hop artist Jay Juice.

"I am happy to be here," states Nicholas "Nick" Crawford. "The road to success has not been easy; however, we are continuously pushing to new heights." Crawford created the label in order to fill a void in the Midwest. "Becoming the entertainment conglomerate of the Midwest is my goal."

Crawford's marquee artist Bae Bae Savo solidified the label's notoriety in the spring of 2019, when he recorded a song with local artist YSN Flow. Their collaboration, "Want Beef?" managed to garner well over nineteen million views. To say that Bae Bae Savo went viral is an understatement! "This was an amazing time and moment for me." States Bae Bae Savo. Most artists only dream of going viral, but Savo did it and with the backing of OHTen Records, it happened.

Currently finishing his junior year in High School, the sixteen-year-old teen artist, Jay Juice is surely becoming a force in hip-hop music to be reckoned with. Having an expected graduation date in June of 2022, Jay Juice is a young talented artist ready to be set free from all perimeters. "Promoting my music is a priority," says the rapper who is the youngest artist signed to the indie label, OHTen Records.

"We are excited about what is in store for the OHTen," states Crawford. "Bae Bae Savo and Jay Juice are paving and lighting the path for artists in the Midwest to come," States Publicist Lynn K. Hobson.

Another arm of the label was created during the pandemic. OHTen Recording Studios opened this past summer, providing services such as radio edits; pre-production; mix & master; LIVE bands, and more, this facility is a one-stop-shop for all local music needs.

"Five years from now, we hope to become an entertainment conglomerate. Our full recording facility, which encompasses music production, photoshoots, and podcast production is now operational. Building a film studio is next," states Crawford. "We're taking over."

www.ohtrenrecords.com

Contact: Lynn K. Hobson at (347) 385-4092

Related Images

ohten-logo.jpg
OHTen Logo
OHTen Records Logo

nicholas-crawford.jpg
Nicholas Crawford
Nick Crawford, CEO of OHTen Records

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midwest-record-label-ohten-records-celebrates-three-years-in-business-301178193.html

SOURCE OHTen Records

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’670.00
1.06 %
Sika 237.80
0.93 %
CieFinRichemont 75.82
0.90 %
Swiss Re 81.86
0.74 %
Novartis 79.61
0.64 %
Roche Hldg G 304.70
-0.31 %
Nestle 103.68
-0.42 %
Part Grp Hldg 940.00
-0.70 %
Lonza Grp 577.00
-1.06 %
ABB 24.25
-1.18 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Oil: Supply-Demand Dynamics as Vaccines Emerge
15:55
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
13:00
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV
09:42
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
08:00
SMI-Anleger rücken zur Seitenlinie
07:08
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Neuer Kursrückgang? / EUR/USD – Über 10er-EMA weiter ansteigend
19.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:27
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
mehr
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Impfstoffsuche ohne Novartis und Roche - Ein No-Go für Anleger?
ABB erwägt wohl Verkauf von Kupplungshersteller Dodge - ABB-Aktie unter Druck
ARYZTA-CEO Kevin Toland tritt mit sofortiger Wirkung zurück - Aktie steigt zweistellig
Swiss Re sieht sich trotz Corona auf Wachstumskurs - Aktie gewinnt
ARYZTA-Aktie springt fast zweistellig hoch: Elliott soll 794 Millionen für ARYZTA bieten
Ypsomed-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig: Ypsomed spannt für US-Vertrieb der YpsoPump mit Eli Lilly zusammen
Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Wall Street schwächer - Techwerte freundlich -- SMI geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich
Ascom-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: Ascom schliesst Konsortialkredit mit Schweizer Banken ab
Wirecard-Aktie leichter: Ex-Chef Braun beruft sich vor Untersuchungsausschuss auf Aussageverweigerungsrecht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schwächer - Techwerte freundlich -- SMI geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam vor dem Wochenende kaum vom Fleck, während die deutschen Börsen zulegen konnten. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag zurückhaltend. Die asiatischen Börsen hatten derweil an die uneinheitliche Entwicklung vom Donnerstag angeknüpft.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit