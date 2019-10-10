10.10.2019 15:53:00

Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC Announces the Acquisition of Vein Centers of Connecticut

MERIDEN, Conn., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded in 1955, Midstate Radiology Associates has been a leader in diagnostic and therapeutic radiology for over 60 years. With more than 40 board certified radiologists and over 15 imaging locations throughout Connecticut, Midstate is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Midstate Medical Center, Backus Hospital and the Hospital for Special Care, among others. Midstate offers comprehensive imaging services, including low-dose digital X-ray, 3T MRI, CT scans, ultrasounds and 3D mammograms, as well as cutting-edge interventional procedures that place patient comfort and safety first.

The radiologists and staff at Vein Centers of Connecticut have been treating patients with varicose veins and venous reflux disease since 2004. Using the newest technologies, including laser ablation, radiofrequency ablation and VenaSeal closure, they have performed over 8,000 ablation procedures. With compassion, it is their mission to help patients look their best and feel their best.

The radiologists at Vein Centers of CT have many affiliations, which include the American College of Radiology, the American Board of Phlebology and the Society of Interventional Radiology. With locations in New Britain, Madison and Wallingford, the Vein Centers of CT are recognized for their professionalism and friendly, personalized care.

"We are extremely pleased to bring Vein Centers of Connecticut's talented physicians and staff to a larger patient base through this acquisition. Bringing together these two companies will make it easier for patients to access cutting edge treatment of vein disease throughout Connecticut," said Tom Cappas MBA, MS RT (R)(MR) Director of Operations for Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC.

 

SOURCE Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
13:30
US-Ölvorräte steigen wegen deutlich gefallener Rohölverarbeitung
11:25
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Bierbrauer - bis morgen in Zeichnung
10:42
Weekly-Hits: Versorger, Airbus & Boeing
10:03
SMI - Optimismus überwiegt
09.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Occidental Petroleum Corp
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Silber-Rally: So können Investoren von dem kleinen Gold-Bruder profitieren
Fed-Protokoll: Gedpolitiker sorgten sich um Belastungen durch Handelskonflikt
Tesla-Aktie abgestuft: JMP Securities erstmals überhaupt besorgt bezüglich Nachfrage
Von Roll-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Von Roll erhält Grossauftrag von britischem Autohersteller
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street verabschiedet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Geldknappheit in Hongkong: Die Bevölkerung greift nach Bitcoins
J&J-Aktie im Minus: Milliarden-Urteil gegen Pharmakonzern Johnson & Johnson
Handelsgespräche im Fokus: Dow startet wenig bewegt -- SMI volatil -- DAX unentschlossen -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag in Grün
GAM-Aktie bricht ein: GAM dementiert Gespräche mit Generali
ams-Aktie unter Druck: ams erhält anscheinend Warnung von Arbeitnehmervertreter wegen OSRAM-Übernahme - Gespräche über Kooperation

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Handelsgespräche im Fokus: Dow startet wenig bewegt -- SMI volatil -- DAX unentschlossen -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag in Grün
Beim Handel an der Wall Street zeigt sich anfänglich eine abwartende Haltung. Mit Blick auf die Handelsgespräche herrscht am heimischen Aktienmarkt Zurückhaltung. Die deutsche Börse zeigt sich am Donnerstag zögerlich. In Asien präsentieren sich die Anleger optimistisch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB