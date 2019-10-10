Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC Announces the Acquisition of Vein Centers of Connecticut

MERIDEN, Conn., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded in 1955, Midstate Radiology Associates has been a leader in diagnostic and therapeutic radiology for over 60 years. With more than 40 board certified radiologists and over 15 imaging locations throughout Connecticut, Midstate is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Midstate Medical Center, Backus Hospital and the Hospital for Special Care, among others. Midstate offers comprehensive imaging services, including low-dose digital X-ray, 3T MRI, CT scans, ultrasounds and 3D mammograms, as well as cutting-edge interventional procedures that place patient comfort and safety first.

The radiologists and staff at Vein Centers of Connecticut have been treating patients with varicose veins and venous reflux disease since 2004. Using the newest technologies, including laser ablation, radiofrequency ablation and VenaSeal closure, they have performed over 8,000 ablation procedures. With compassion, it is their mission to help patients look their best and feel their best.

The radiologists at Vein Centers of CT have many affiliations, which include the American College of Radiology, the American Board of Phlebology and the Society of Interventional Radiology. With locations in New Britain, Madison and Wallingford, the Vein Centers of CT are recognized for their professionalism and friendly, personalized care.

"We are extremely pleased to bring Vein Centers of Connecticut's talented physicians and staff to a larger patient base through this acquisition. Bringing together these two companies will make it easier for patients to access cutting edge treatment of vein disease throughout Connecticut," said Tom Cappas MBA, MS RT (R)(MR) Director of Operations for Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC.

