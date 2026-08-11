Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’575 -0.4%  SPI 20’512 -0.4%  Dow 53’792 -0.3%  DAX 26’391 0.3%  Euro 0.9359 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’551 0.2%  Gold 4’368 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’570 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8108 0.1%  Öl 89.3 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Sika41879292Galderma133539272Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
AMD oder Intel? Bei dieser KI-Aktie könnte bis 2027 deutlich mehr drin sein
Goldman Sachs schlägt Alarm: KI-Boom treibt Schulden von Meta, Microsoft & Co.
BlackRock, Coinbase und Strategy: Diese Allianz will Bitcoin quantensicher machen
Diversifikation im ETF-Portfolio: Wann erreicht man die Effizienzgrenze nach Markowitz?
Schweizer ETF-Markt bricht Rekorde: Volumen und Listings erreichen historische Höchststände
Suche...

Middle East Aktie 130160719 / JO3129311010

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.08.2026 23:00:00

Middle East War Pushes China Toward the Arctic Trade Route

Middle East
2.05 JOD -2.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen
The Middle East conflict and the heightened threats to shipping in the Red Sea have prompted China to boost the use of the Arctic to move containers from the Chinese east coast to Europe. The fast-melting Arctic ice offers an alternative shipping route in the summer as the Houthi threats to shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait make cargo operators more cautious in transiting the key chokepoints in the Middle East. Shipping through the Arctic is not something new, but this time around – driven by melting ice caps and more dangerous…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Ferrari: Die zweite Chance

Ferrari hat nach einer schwierigen Zeit wieder auf die Überholspur gefunden. Starke Quartalszahlen, eine angehobene Jahresprognose und ein bis 2027 gefülltes Orderbuch sprechen für weiteren Rückenwind und bieten eine neue Trading Möglichkeit.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Middle East Holding Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten