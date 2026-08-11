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11.08.2026 23:00:00
Middle East War Pushes China Toward the Arctic Trade Route
Middle EastThe Middle East conflict and the heightened threats to shipping in the Red Sea have prompted China to boost the use of the Arctic to move containers from the Chinese east coast to Europe. The fast-melting Arctic ice offers an alternative shipping route in the summer as the Houthi threats to shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait make cargo operators more cautious in transiting the key chokepoints in the Middle East. Shipping through the Arctic is not something new, but this time around – driven by melting ice caps and more dangerous…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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