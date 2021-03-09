MicroTech Awarded $12.6 Billion DIA SITE III IT Support Contract

TYSONS, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech is proud to announce that The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has awarded MicroTech a spot on the potential 10-year, $12.6 billion Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise III contract vehicle. SITE III provides strategic, technical, and program management guidance and support services to facilitate the operations and modernization of the agency's infrastructure, systems, and applications.

"With this award, MicroTech is thrilled to help the DIA improve integration, information sharing, and information safeguarding through the use of a streamlined, best-in-class IT approach," said MicroTech's Chief Executive Officer Tony Jimenez. "We will provide critical IT support for warfighters, policymakers, acquisition leaders, and government decisionmakers."

According to Pentagon, the DIA Virginia Contracting Activity awarded 144 companies the SITE III contract with more than half of those awards going to small businesses. The Department of Defense says that DIA expects the work to occur at government and contractor facilities in the U.S. and abroad through March 1, 2031.

SITE III includes the delivery of IT and technical support services to DIA and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. These services are grouped into several categories, including enterprise activities and services; infrastructure development/sustainment; application development and sustainment; support core functions; and cybersecurity services, according to the final solicitation released in July 2020.

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech's outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as the "hottest Hispanic business in the nation," MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years.

MicroTech provides Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Technology and Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications Services, Solutions, and Support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises. MicroTech is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 20243 certified, and is CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) & CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). Follow MicroTech on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

