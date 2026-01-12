Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.01.2026 23:11:51

Microsoft Pulls The Plug On Lens, Shifts Mobile Scanning To OneDrive

Microsoft
382.08 CHF 0.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) is shutting down its standalone Lens app and moving its mobile scanning features into OneDrive as part of a wider push to bring more tools under the Microsoft 365 Copilot umbrella.

The company plans to remove Lens from the Android and iOS app stores on February 9, 2026. A month later, on March 9, scanning will stop working entirely, although users who keep the app installed will still be able to access any documents they have already captured.

Lens may not have been a household name, but it had built a loyal following. The app carried a 4.8 out of 5 rating and had been downloaded more than 50 million times on Android alone before Microsoft decided to retire it.

The move reflects Microsoft's broader strategy of consolidating its productivity tools. Features that once lived in separate apps are being absorbed into larger services such as OneDrive and Microsoft 365 Copilot, which bundles core Office apps with the company's AI assistant.

With OneDrive now offering its own built-in document scanner, Microsoft says it no longer needs to maintain a separate scanning app. The result is the quiet end of one of its better-liked mobile utilities, sacrificed in favour of a more tightly integrated ecosystem.

Monday, Microsoft closed at $477.18, down 0.44%, and is trading slightly lower after hours at $477.13, off 0.01%, on the NasdaqGS.