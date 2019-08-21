Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Helps LifeStyles Healthcare Streamline Global Operations

SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific, a leading provider of global industry solutions based on the Microsoft Cloud, is pleased to announce the successful implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 with LifeStyles Healthcare.

LifeStyles Healthcare is one of the world's major manufacturers of safe and reliable sexual wellness products comprising a broad range of condoms, personal lubricants, and other related products. With their commitment to consistently meet the demands of consumers, LifeStyles Healthcare also recognized their need to acquire a unified ERP system that will enhance and streamline their global operations.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations aligns with LifeStyle's objective to leverage cloud technology and a customer-centric platform for growth all the while delivering a "one LifeStyles way of doing business" across the globe.

"Over the years, LifeStyles Healthcare stays dedicated in providing high-quality products to our consumers. We selected Dynamics 365 as our global business platform to enable company strategy and achieve outstanding service and edge in this competitive industry," said Wally Liu, CIO of LifeStyles Healthcare. "This cloud-based ERP system is the right tool for us to achieve global strategy and global operations. Hitachi Solutions' expertise in implementing cutting-edge business solutions made them a great partner to help make this project a success."

With Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations, LifeStyles Healthcare now benefits from a fully integrated system allowing them to have a common process across countries. The solution has been integrated with electronic data interchange (EDI) and third-party logistics (3PL) to automate logistics and invoice processing, enhance financial reporting. The end-to-end ERP system also allows LifeStyles to optimize their global supply chain operations.

Dynamics 365 Human Resource capability also serves LifeStyles as a platform for Human Capital and Talent Management. This provides their HR staff with an automated framework for core HRIS management, performance reviews, compensation management and provides an employee self-service portal.

"We continuously aim to help companies amplify their day-to-day operations with scalable and flexible business solutions," said Nitin Mathur, Senior Vice President of Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific. "We work hand in hand with LifeStyles to fulfill their needs for the betterment of their organization."

About Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific helps its customers successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud. Hitachi Solutions provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, India/Middle East, Japan and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit: http://apac.hitachi-solutions.com/.

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a core member of the Information & Telecommunication Systems business of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in North America, Europe, India/Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.

SOURCE Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific