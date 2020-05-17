17.05.2020 23:00:00

Microlistics recognised on Gartner Magic Quadrant for WMS

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Microlistics, a leading provider of warehouse management solutions, today announced it has been recognised for the sixth year running on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems.

"We're proud to be named yet again in this year's Magic Quadrant for WMS, as assessed by the world's leading analysts for WMS capability," said Mark Dawson, Founder & Managing Director of Microlistics.

"Right now, supply chains are under unprecedented pressure from global events, and we are pleased to offer a leading WMS which is technically strong and robust, with an ambitious product roadmap providing our customers confidence into the future."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

 

SOURCE Microlistics

