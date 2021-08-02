SMI 12’117 0.3%  SPI 15’578 0.3%  Dow 34’935 -0.4%  DAX 15’544 -0.6%  Euro 1.0744 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’089 -0.7%  Gold 1’814 -0.8%  Bitcoin 37’229 2.6%  Dollar 0.9053 0.0%  Öl 76.3 0.5% 
02.08.2021 04:00:00

Microland recognized as 'Finalist' in the Microsoft 2021 Government Partner of the Year Awards

BENGALURU, India, LONDON and ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland today announced it has been named a finalist (runner-up) in the Microsoft 2021 Government Partner of the Year Awards. The company was honored with this recognition among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Microland_Logo

Speaking on the recognition Ashish Mahadwar, President of Microland, noted: "The 25-year Microsoft-Microland relationship scales a new high with this recognition. With global scale and over 2,500+ Microsoft experts, Microland continues to help customers assess, implement, manage and transform their IT and application infrastructure. Our work with the Ealing Council to make digital happen in citizen services, when it was most needed, gives us a strong sense of gratification, and this recognition is a motivation to continue to excel in what we do for our customers."

"Microland partnered with the council to build the right fit digital transformation strategy. The solutions centered around Dynamics 365 have digitally transformed the Council—saving money, increasing efficiency and improving the delivery time for our customers," noted Peter Greeham, Head of IT at Ealing Council.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various of categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Microland was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services to the London Council of Ealing under the Government vertical.

Hugh Eaton, Vice President - Worldwide Government, Microsoft said, "As part of Ealing Council's digital transformation, Microland has enabled the Council to move from paper-based processes to digital, drive operational and cost efficiencies and, most importantly, deliver an enhanced online experience to local citizens through the Council portal. We can only achieve our mission to empower every member of society by combining expertise and skills with partners who share our desire to put people and communities at the heart of everything we do. Microland does just that."

About Microland

Microland's commitment to "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to transition to nextGen digital infrastructure through our extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data Center, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT. We ensure that the embrace of the digital services is predictable, reliable and stable.

In the COVID impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before, guaranteeing business outcomes.  

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343841/Microland_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Microland

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV

1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.

Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV

Inside

31.07.21 Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit den Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV
30.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Lonza, Moderna
30.07.21 Marktüberblick: Amazon-Aktie taucht nachbörslich ab
30.07.21 SMI heute schwächer erwartet
30.07.21 BASF schreibt Milliardengewinn – Aktie legt zu
30.07.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Trendwechsel?
29.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Langzeit-Bär David Tice erwartet Zusammenbruch bei Aktien- und Kryptoanlagen
22 Jahre alter Tipp des Starinvestors noch immer gültig: So vermehrt man sein Vermögen wie Warren Buffett
Ausblick: BP legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Tesla-Konkurrent Lucid Motors kurz nach Börsendebüt: Ist ein Einstieg lohnenswert?
KW 30: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Abomodell für Teslas Autopilot-Funktionen mit enormem Potenzial: Ziehen Wettbewerber nach?
Pessimistisch für Aktien und Anleihen: Investmentexperte Jeremy Grantham warnt vor herben Verlusten
Finanzanalyst: Aus diesen Gründen setzen Anleger 2021 auf Rohstoffe
Künstliche Intelligenz wählt Fondszusammensetzung aus: Warum AMC den Vorzug vor Facebook bekommt
Ausblick: Alibaba präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit